Five Grand Island businesses getting facade improvement funds

The site is a garage being used as an auto body shop.

Nabity said the building is “not in the best shape.”

“They’re looking at a fairly simple facade improvement, one that will improve that entire corner and that entire block substantially,” he said.

It will be the second such facade improvement to be done on Fourth Street, Nabity noted.

“I would certainly like to see more facade improvement applications come from the Fourth Street area,” he said. “They’ve made a huge difference on Third Street, and I think it could on Fourth, as well.”

CRA board member Jim Truell had to abstain from voting due to a business relationship with Oberg.

Because this left the board without a quorum, the application will be reviewed at a special CRA meeting next week.

Left Click Properties of Grand Island requested $59,783 for 313 W. Second St.

The site was formerly the office of CPA Ronald Trampe.

Doug Cramer with Left Click said it will have extensive remodeling done inside.