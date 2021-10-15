Five Grand Island businesses getting facade improvement funds

Five Grand Island businesses have applied for facade improvements funds courtesy of the Community Redevelopment Authority.
CRA approved three applications Wednesday, and will approve two others at a special meeting to be held next week.
Regional Planner Chad Nabity described all five applications as “good projects.”
“They are all hoping to get started this fall, and if we can do them now instead of November it makes it much more possible that they can get started this fall,” he said.
Property owner Dave Parmley requested $13,920 for 208 N. Locust St.
Grand Island developer Amos Anson, speaking on behalf of Parmley, called the project “an exciting one.”
Improvements being planned include new paint for the front and added stucco columns.
“We would like to have replaced the windows on the main floor to be a little more period-friendly, but the match wouldn’t work out and they didn’t want to put too much more money into it,” Anson said.
In addition to improving the retail storefront, Parmley also plans to improve one apartment and do some work on the basement.
Oberg Properties LLC of Chapman requested $43,810 for 321 E. Fourth St.
The site is a garage being used as an auto body shop.
Nabity said the building is “not in the best shape.”
“They’re looking at a fairly simple facade improvement, one that will improve that entire corner and that entire block substantially,” he said.
It will be the second such facade improvement to be done on Fourth Street, Nabity noted.
“I would certainly like to see more facade improvement applications come from the Fourth Street area,” he said. “They’ve made a huge difference on Third Street, and I think it could on Fourth, as well.”
CRA board member Jim Truell had to abstain from voting due to a business relationship with Oberg.
Because this left the board without a quorum, the application will be reviewed at a special CRA meeting next week.
Left Click Properties of Grand Island requested $59,783 for 313 W. Second St.
The site was formerly the office of CPA Ronald Trampe.
Doug Cramer with Left Click said it will have extensive remodeling done inside.
“The entire front will be torn out and we’ll glass it all back in,” he said. “Right now the entrance is right on the sidewalk so we’re moving it back five feet, which means we have to make it an ADA compliant entrance, which opens a can of worms.”
Board member Tom Gdowski had to abstain from voting due to a business relationship with Left Click. The application will be reviewed at the special CRA meeting next week.
Dana Wright of Azure Investment Group requested $88,000 for 223 W. Third St.
The site is planned to be the future home of Big Red Treats.
According to Azure’s application, funds will be used for reconstruction of windows, awnings and tenant signage assistance.
The second floor windows, which are bricked up, will have the bricks removed to allow for natural light for its apartments.
Nabity said the CRA’s grant committee was “impressed by this one.”
Take Flight Investments LLC, which is owned by Dana and Julie Wright, requested $49,000 for 213 W. Third St.
The funds will remedy problems with its formerly wood-panel and rock-covered facade.
According to the application, “The rocks began to fall, creating a liability to the ownership. The entirety of the panels was taken down after an injury to a passerby.”
The upper facade also needs to be replaced as its old bricks are severely damaged from the old facade framework.
The lower facade needs to be replaced as its glass is damaged and it has air and water leaks.
The upper portion will be replaced with a new brick face and the lower will be restructured and replaced for better weather protection and aesthetics.
Facade Improvement Program recipients are required to invest a minimum of $7 into the total cost of the project for every $3 received from the CRA grant.
FIP funds are drawn from city of Grand Island property tax dollars.