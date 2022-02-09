Five Grand Island businesses hit with counterfeit $100s

Counterfeit $100 bills were passed successfully in at least five Grand Island businesses during the weekend, and the Grand Island Police expect to hear reports of more.
The forged bills were used either Saturday or Sunday at Casey’s General Store, 4150 W. Highway 30; Pump and Pantry, 1235 Allen Drive; Pumpers, 1904 N. Diers Ave.; Advanced Auto Parts, 1227 N. Diers, and GameStop, 2390 N. Diers. GameStop also reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill on Jan. 20.
“These are relatively high-quality bills,” said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.
Most of the phony bills were detected when businesses deposited their money, meaning they were not noticed in the stores.
The majority, if not all, have the same serial number: D39519245A.
Police expect to hear reports of more weekend counterfeiting, partly because the businesses hit were in the city’s Northwest corridor.
When a series of crimes is committed close to Highway 281, it’s usually the result of transient criminal activity — “someone who comes to town and then leaves,” Duering said.
The $100 bill being copied is from the 1990 to 1996 series of currency.
“So this is an older series of bills. And they do that because it is easier to replicate,” he said.
Those bills have fewer security features than 21st-century currency.
The date of the currency is the first tip-off for anyone who receives a $100 bill. If “you get a crisp, clean $100 bill that’s 30 years old, that by itself is probably a clue,” Duering said.
Pens that businesses use to check bills “are fine, but they’re not 100% reliable,” Duering said.
Police encourage businesses to use a simple magnifying glass to inspect money because the microprinting “is of such a high detail on a real bill that almost no printer or scanner is going to be able to replicate that,” Duering said.
The print is almost 3D “so under a magnifying glass you can see that the ink stands up off of the paper,” he said.
Another way to tell is an internal security strip, which is invisible to the naked eye.
But if you hold a bill up to the light and look at the front of it, on the left-hand side, about halfway between the portrait and the edge, you’ll see the strip, which indicates the denomination of the bill. That strip is hard to duplicate, Duering said.
Some convenience stores don’t accept $100 bills.
But that policy is getting harder to adhere to because of rising gas prices, Duering said.
A year ago, you could fill up just about any vehicle for less than $100. But now, filling up many pickup trucks will cost more than $100, he said.