Five Grand Island officers honored for saving lives

Officers are trained in CPR, first aid and how to react to critical incidents, he said.

Rodriguez, 33, has been a Grand Island police officer since June of 2014. A 2006 graduate of Grand Island Senior High, he worked as a Hall County corrections officer for four years and 10 months. He and his wife have two kids.

It was the second life-saving award for Roehrich, who’s been a Grand Island police officer for seven years.

“It’s nice,” Roehrich said of the honor. “The awards aren’t why we do the job but it’s nice to get the recognition, I guess. And it’s always nice to make a difference in somebody’s life.”

Roehrich, 29, is a Northwest graduate. He and his wife have two kids.

Driving along, the officers saw an accident that could involve serious injuries, “which it did,” Herrold said.

The officers just did what they’re trained to do — which is stop and render aid, Herrold said.

“It’s nothing we haven’t been through before,” he said.

Police officers deal with serious accidents regularly, he said.