Five Grand Island officers honored for saving lives

Police officers don’t just keep order. They’re also trained to save lives.
Five Grand Island Police officers were honored Thursday for coming to the aid of people who needed it.
Four of them stopped to help a motorist along Interstate 80 whose vehicle was on fire. The other officer applied a tourniquet to a man who was bleeding profusely.
Officers Jose Rodriguez, Justin Roehrich and Tyler Herrold and Lt. Dale Hilderbrand received lifesaving and distinguished service awards for assisting a motorist on Sept. 1 near the Beaver Crossing exit of I-80. The officers were returning to Grand Island from drug recognition training in Bellevue.
Officer Aaron Marquez was given a lifesaving award for rescuing a man on Oct. 30 at a Grand Island apartment.
The certificates and pins were presented by Grand Island Police Chief Robert Falldorf.
Marquez, 30, didn’t have any doubt what to do when he saw the man bleeding from an arterial wound in his right forearm. An Army veteran, Marquez saw combat action in Afghanistan. He received a lot of medical training in the military, including a combat lifesaver course. He’s also obtained medical training in his last five years as a GIPD officer.
Marquez was responding to a report of suspicious activity at 3720 W. State St. He saw a large amount of blood in the entryway and door to the apartment.
Through a broken window, he saw the injured man, who had a large amount of blood around him.
He applied an emergency tourniquet, which he carries with him. The majority of officers have those tourniquets with them, he said.
Marquez wrapped the tourniquet around the man’s arm, tightening and securing it to stop the bleeding.
Paramedics, who arrived shortly thereafter, said Marquez saved the man’s life.
Marquez was in the Army for three and a half years. Born in California, he’s lived in Grand Island since he was 4. He graduated from Northwest High School in 2010. Marquez and his wife have two children.
Rodriguez, Roehrich, Herrold and Hilderbrand were in the same vehicle when they came upon a westbound car that had rolled into a ditch and caught fire. The car’s lone occupant, Mark Ryan, was unconscious.
As the GIPD officers approached the car, it was becoming engulfed in flames.
Rodriguez, the driver, saw a construction crew nearby and said, “Hey, do you guys have a hammer?”
He used the hammer to break the passenger side window. They couldn’t open the door, so the officers went around to the driver’s side. With the help of the construction workers, they were able to pry the door open.
“Once we got the door pried open, we were able to pull him out,” Rodriguez said.
Working together, the officers carried Ryan out of the car. Within a couple of minutes the car was fully engulfed, followed by a small explosion.
“We continued to render aid,” Rodriguez said.
Herrold and the other officers made sure Ryan was breathing, helped him stay calm, assessed his injuries and made sure he knew where he was.
Volunteer emergency medical technicians, arriving a little later, assisted.
Kearney police officers and Nebraska State Troopers also were involved.
The GIPD officers were on the scene for an hour or an hour and a half, Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez doesn’t like to brag. Receiving the award Thursday was “more of a humbling experience.” He appreciated the honor and was glad that the department recognized the effort.
But at the same, he said, his reaction was, “I’m just doing what I’m supposed to do.”
Officers are trained in CPR, first aid and how to react to critical incidents, he said.
Rodriguez, 33, has been a Grand Island police officer since June of 2014. A 2006 graduate of Grand Island Senior High, he worked as a Hall County corrections officer for four years and 10 months. He and his wife have two kids.
It was the second life-saving award for Roehrich, who’s been a Grand Island police officer for seven years.
“It’s nice,” Roehrich said of the honor. “The awards aren’t why we do the job but it’s nice to get the recognition, I guess. And it’s always nice to make a difference in somebody’s life.”
Roehrich, 29, is a Northwest graduate. He and his wife have two kids.
Driving along, the officers saw an accident that could involve serious injuries, “which it did,” Herrold said.
The officers just did what they’re trained to do — which is stop and render aid, Herrold said.
“It’s nothing we haven’t been through before,” he said.
Police officers deal with serious accidents regularly, he said.
Herrold, 32, has been a GIPD officer for five years. He and his wife have one child, who is almost 2.
Hilderbrand was not able to attend the ceremony.