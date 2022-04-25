Five Grand Island students to attend Cornhusker Boys, Girls State

Grand Island youths are among the high school students who will attend Cornhusker Boys State and Girls State in Lincoln June 5-11.

The Girls State gathering provides young women “with a hands-on educational opportunity designed to instruct tomorrow’s leaders in the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship,” according to a Legion Auxiliary news release.

Boys State is “designed to provide youth with a better understanding of how municipal, county and state governments operate,” according to an American Legion news release.

Local Girls State attendees will be Hannah Madison, Olivia Stava and Madelyn Weyers.

Madison, who attends Grand Island Senior High, is the daughter of Tyler and Kim Madison. She is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.

Stava, who attends Grand Island Central Catholic, is the daughter of Shane and Lisa Stava. She is sponsored by American Legion Riders Unit 53.

Weyers, who attends Grand Island Central Catholic, is the daughter of Scott and Kellie Weyers. She is sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 53.

Joshua Nikodym and Jayden Quandt will take part in Cornhusker Boys State.

Nikodym, who attends Heartland Lutheran, is the son of John Nikodym. He is sponsored by American Legion Post 53

Quandt, who attends Northwest High School, is the son of Brian and Sarah Quandt. He is sponsored by Sons of the American Legion Squadron 53.

Both gatherings are nonpartisan political learning experiences.

Cornhusker Boys State is sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion. Cornhusker Girls State is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.

The Legion Auxiliary is the world’s largest patriotic women’s service organization. “With a membership of nearly 850,000, local Auxiliary units have a strong presence in more than 9,500 communities nationwide,” according to a news release.

“The Auxiliary’s mission to serve veterans, their families and their communities is carried out through its hundreds of outreach programs delivered by its members, volunteers and national headquarters.”

Since its inception, the American Legion “has been a key advocate for veterans’ benefits, patriotic American values, instilling values in young people through numerous programs, and a strong national defense with focus on quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces,” according to a news release.