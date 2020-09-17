Five local businesses will be honored

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will recognize outstanding area businesses for 2020 at its rescheduled Annual Meeting, which is sold out, at the Riverside Country Club on Sept. 24.
The chamber, in partnership with more than 750 members, deals with business issues on the local, regional and statewide level, including how the community does business globally and in the future.
Gov. Pete Ricketts plans to attend to share an update on the state’s business climate and help honor the award winners.
Business of the Year – Credit Management Services Inc.
Credit Management Services Inc. was founded in Grand Island in 1926. Current owner Michael Morledge joined the team in 1985 and became sole owner in 1991. Michael’s children, Jason and Ashley, were added to the team in 1990 and 2003. Since then, Credit Management has expanded across Nebraska and opened a Kearney location in 2002, as well as a Lincoln office in 2008. They work as a full-service collection agency that finds the right balance for each of their client’s revenue cycles. Today, Credit Management services more than 2,300 clients and more than 60 hospitals throughout the Midwest.
Business of the Year – Middleton Electric Inc.
Tom Middleton and two employees established Middleton Electric in 1977 in Norfolk. Tom, in an effort to grow his business, moved the small company to Grand Island 29 years ago. Since moving to Grand Island, the company has opened operating offices in both Kearney and Lincoln. Middleton Electric now includes 115 full-time employees and crews that handle jobs from service work, data wiring and work in schools and hospitals, including work done in all Grand Island Public Schools and the CHI Health Regional Cancer Center.
Business of the Year – Holiday Express Bus
Holiday Express Bus got its start in 1980 as First Holiday Tour & Travel before changing their name in 1999. Holiday Express, a family-owned business and a leading transportation company in central Nebraska, specializes in safely transporting passengers using motor coach, limousine and school bus services. Their staff includes 12 full-time employees and a host of part-time bus drivers that serve Grand Island Public Schools, Northwest Schools and Grand Island Central Catholic. Holiday Express also helps provide transportation for many community events, including the Nebraska State Fair, Skills USA, Nebraska Fire School, Boy Scout University, Girl Scout outings and the State Tourism Conference.
Richard Good Distinguished Service Award – Tom and Sue Pirnie
Grand Island Express began in 1967 by the Pirnie family and is now in its third generation of family ownership and operation. Tom currently serves and president and CEO of the company while Sue dedicates her time to improving the community through her extensive volunteerism. She has been a board member for the Community Redevelopment Authority, and has overseen school bond efforts, fundraising and capital campaigns for several nonprofit organizations. Sue coordinates the Central Catholic High School food booths at Husker Harvest Days, and volunteers for many organizations, including the Grace Foundation. Grand Island Express serves more than 38 states and specializes in irregular route, temperature-controlled transportation. They have won many awards, including Best Fleet to Drive For from 2012 to 2019, and the Fleet Safety Award in 2017-18. Together, Tom and Sue remain committed to the community by volunteering their time and efforts to many organizations, boards and projects.
Outlier Award – Hope Harbor
Hope Harbor has been a shelter from the storm since the early 1990s. What started as a resource center offering gas and motel room vouchers and referral services has grown to the Hope Harbor Service Center. Hope Harbor offers both a short-term emergency shelter and a transitional shelter for residents to work on their life-changing plan. They continue to add services and improve their offerings to the homeless. It is always their goal to “help and hope for a life of self-sufficiency.”
For more information about the chamber, its mission or to become a member, call 308-382-9210 or go to gichamber.com.
