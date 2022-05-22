Five of the best places in Grand Island

Here are five of my favorite places in Grand Island.

1. East side of Memorial Stadium

Okinawa. Leyte. Coral Sea. Guadalcanal. Attu. Saipan. Buna. Bastogne. Ploesti. Salerno. Normandy. Remagen. Tunisia.

Those 13 famous World War II battles are listed on the historic east grandstand at Memorial Stadium.

The stadium pays tribute to area residents who fought in those gruesome battles. To the left of the sites are the names of five branches of service — the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

Looking at the names of the battles is inspirational. Those climactic conflicts are still familiar to many older people still alive today.

Just think how our country would’ve have turned out if Americans didn’t rise to the occasion when their country needed them.

Local educators should use the memorial’s prominence as a teaching tool. Grand Island students should be required to learn about one of those battles each year, from kindergarten through 12th grade. For the rest of their lives, they’d know something about the battle of the Coral Sea, or the bridge at Remagen.

They’d know what their great-grandparents’ generation went through, and the kind of fortitude that is sometimes necessary.

2. Law Memorial Park

One of my favorite events of the year is covering the annual Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on State Fair Boulevard.

Officers in uniform come from all over the state. The event is a salute to honor, duty and patriotism. With a big flag flying overhead, military music playing and families mourning together, the ceremony is very emotional.

The presence of honor guards lends importance to the event. The program even includes bagpipes.

The ceremony reminds us how we’d be absolutely lost without police officers.

Jarret Daugherty and his committee do a great job of organizing the program every year.

Not only that, but they serve doughnuts, which are always appreciated by both police officers and journalists.

3. Pawnee Earth Lodge

A trip inside the earth lodge at Stuhr Museum will get the attention of any young person.

They will find the experience both memorable and educational.

The history will also teach kids that discord is nothing new. The Pawnees did not get along with the Sioux and Cheyenne.

4. Fonner Park

The thoroughbred race track distinguishes Grand Island from other comparable cities.

The great history of Fonner Park is something to be proud of. Cities building newer short-term racing facilities will never be able match what we have here.

I will never understand all the nuances of horse racing, such as Nebraska-bred mares, foals, stakes and claiming races.

But I like the people involved in horse racing, and appreciate what Fonner Park means to them.

I’m also amazed at the range of weather conditions each meet brings.

5. Air pump at Casey’s General Store on Second Street

This is a gathering place for all types of people. It doesn’t matter if we’re new to town or we’ve lived here for decades.

A basic necessity brings us together. We need air in our tires. We politely wait our turn until the person ahead of us is done.

Most of us share one basic trait: We don’t pay enough attention to our car tires, which is the reason we’re always needing air.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.

