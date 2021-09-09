Five Points Bank focuses on community involvement, taking care of customers

6-line drop cap: When Tim Wojcik joined Five Points Bank 25 years ago, the priorities of his job were impressed upon him early.

“Get out of your chair. Go talk to the customers,” Wojcik said, repeating the mantra he heard often. If he was on the phone, make sure he waved to them. If he was free, he was told, get out of your seat and visit with them.

If you take care of your customers, the bank will do well, his senior colleagues told him. Wojcik also was told to get involved in the community.

“It wasn’t an option. It was a requirement — to be involved,” says Wojcik, who is now the Five Points Bank president.

From the beginning, Five Points has believed in “going out of your way for the customer,” says Vice Chairman Kristen Marshall Maser.

If a customer had to work all week, “you come in on Saturday and sign loan papers,” Maser said. “You give them great rates on their deposits and fair rates on their loans. It was just taking care of the customer.”

Her father, Bill Marshall III, and her grandfather “both believed in that,” she said.