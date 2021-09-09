Five Points Bank focuses on community involvement, taking care of customers

6-line drop cap: When Tim Wojcik joined Five Points Bank 25 years ago, the priorities of his job were impressed upon him early.
“Get out of your chair. Go talk to the customers,” Wojcik said, repeating the mantra he heard often. If he was on the phone, make sure he waved to them. If he was free, he was told, get out of your seat and visit with them.
If you take care of your customers, the bank will do well, his senior colleagues told him. Wojcik also was told to get involved in the community.
“It wasn’t an option. It was a requirement — to be involved,” says Wojcik, who is now the Five Points Bank president.
From the beginning, Five Points has believed in “going out of your way for the customer,” says Vice Chairman Kristen Marshall Maser.
If a customer had to work all week, “you come in on Saturday and sign loan papers,” Maser said. “You give them great rates on their deposits and fair rates on their loans. It was just taking care of the customer.”
Her father, Bill Marshall III, and her grandfather “both believed in that,” she said.
They felt that if those practices were carried out, “everything else would fall into place,” Maser said. They also believed that you need to support the community.
“If the community thrives, the bank will thrive,” she said.
Five Points appreciates the loyalty of its customers.
“Grand Island’s been very supportive of Five Points Bank,” Wojcik said.
On Friday, Five Points Bank will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
The bank wants to say thank you to its customers and “thank you to the community,” Maser said.
When it opened in 1971, “Five Points Bank was a $500,000 bank” that was the smallest in Nebraska, said Executive Vice President Ed O’Boyle. Not only has it become Grand Island’s largest bank, but it is also the third-largest holding company of Nebraska-owned banks.
In 1971, Nebraska banking laws did not allow a bank to open a branch. Bill Marshall Jr., who worked at Commercial National Bank, felt “it would be good to have a bank in the north part of town,” O’Boyle said.
At that time, there hadn’t been a new bank charter in Grand Island since the Depression, Maser said.
Bill Marshall Jr., who was her grandfather, “saw an opportunity with Skagway being here,” she said. At the time, Skagway was the biggest retailer between Lincoln and Denver. He thought that area of town, with its proximity to Skagway, “would be a great place to open a bank.”
Through Bill Marshall Jr. and his son, “our bank made decisions in the community to make the bank grow and expand,” O’Boyle said.
In the early 1970s, most banks were ag-oriented, he said.
Five Points wasn’t making as much headway into the ag market as bank officers wanted.
“So they decided to really concentrate on business customers,” Maser said.
A commercial orientation became Five Points’ niche, which turned out to be a smart decision.
When the farm economy struggled in the early 1980s, “we didn’t have the exposure that a lot of the people did,” Maser said. “We weathered that much better than a lot of banks because we didn’t have a large segment in the ag portfolio.”
Five Points became the outstate leader in Small Business Administration financing, O’Boyle said.
If a bank loaned $1 million, it could sell 90% of the loan because it was guaranteed by the SBA, he said.
“So we could do 10 $1 million loans for $1 million worth of what we would have to claim on our accounting,” O’Boyle said. “So it really gave us a huge opportunity to grow the bank back in the time when we were small.”
That arrangement helped many local businesses, he said.
Five Points has been recognized by outside rating agencies for its good financial condition. In 2020, it received a five-star rating from Bauer Financial as one of the strongest financial institutions in the nation.
“We take a lot of pride in that,” O’Boyle said.
Five Points always has been a leader in technology, he said. “It’s one of the things that has set us apart and helped us.”
The bank is also proud of its Golden Club, designed for people 55 and older.
“That’s proven to be a main segment of our depositor group,” Wojcik said.
Five Points introduced the Golden Club in 1978. Other banks have tried to duplicate it, but haven’t had the success Five Points has.
“Nobody’s copied it,” O’Boyle said.
Five Points Bank has played a big role in financing medical facilities, helping local physicians, he said.
Five Points’ success reflects well on Grand Island, he said. It’s proof that businesses can be successful in the Grand Island area.
The company’s primary goal is taking care of the customer, O’Boyle said. The secondary focus is earnings.
Without its good employees, Five Points wouldn’t be as successful as it is, Wojcik said.
Their long-term loyalty is a credit to the Marshall family, O’Boyle said.
“Bill was probably one of my favorite people in the world,” he said.
William “Bill” Marshall III, the son of Bill Marshall Jr., died in 2016. His wife, Sharon, is on the board and chair of the bank’s holding company.
Tom Kelley is chairman of the board and the bank’s chief executive officer.
His wife, Kara (Kristen Marshall Maser’s sister), is on the board of the holding company.
The Marshalls’ model of banking worked in the 1970s and it’s still working today, Wojcik said.
It involves putting the customer first and “taking care of that customer, not just during the good times but sticking with them,” he said.
That might mean ”giving up money from the standpoint on rate — just taking care of the customer, being fair, just knowing that in the long run, any small amount of money we could make in addition isn’t worth it,” Maser said. “Just make sure they come away from the relationship feeling like they’ve been treated fairly and well.”