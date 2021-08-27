Five Points Bank sponsors $1,000 Scavenger Hunt

People who attend the Nebraska State Fair on Saturday will be challenged to solve five clues to earn a chance at $1,000 from Five Points Bank.

The Five Points of Interest Scavenger Hunt takes place on Five Points Bank Day at the Fair, which is Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be five locations around the fairgrounds participants will have to solve clues to find. At each location, a volunteer will be stamping game cards.

Game cards are on the back of the daily sheet and map handed out at each entrance to the fair and include the five clues.

“We want to thank the community for supporting Five Points Bank for 50 years, while providing a fun family activity at the Nebraska State Fair,” Kristen Marshall Maser, Five Points Bank vice chairman, said in a news release.

All completed game cards turned in by 5 p.m. to the booth inside the Five Points Bank Arena at the fair will be put into a drawing for $1,000. The first 50 game cards turned in will receive a fun prize from Five Points Bank.

Five Points Bank Day includes:

— The Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic taking place at the Heartland Events Center.