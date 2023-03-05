The Five Points intersection is scheduled to close on April 3 as workers begin the process of installing a roundabout.
The intersection will be closed for the duration of construction, scheduled to last 105 working days. The work is expected to conclude around Sept. 15.
The figures can change, but the project is expected to cost about $4.1 million, said project director Tim Golka of the Grand Island Public Works Department.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jeff Bahr
Reporter
I am the Cops & Courts Reporter for the Grand Island Independent. I welcome news tips!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today