The Five Points intersection will be closed to through-traffic beginning Monday, April 10, as work begins on the Five Points roundabout.

Broadwell Avenue as well as Eddy and State streets will be closed one block in each direction of the Five Points intersection.

Traffic will be detoured utilizing 13th Street, Webb Road, Capital Avenue, 10th Street, Broadwell Avenue, Custer Avenue and Wheeler Street.

"Access to surrounding businesses will be maintained at all times throughout construction," according to the city's Public Works Department.

As part of the Five Points Intersection Improvement Project, a roundabout will be built at the intersection of Broadwell, State and Eddy.

"The limits of roadway reconstruction along Broadwell Avenue will begin approximately 300 feet south of the intersection with State Street and extend to approximately 450 feet north of the intersection," says a news release. "A steel pole and mast arm for overhead guide signs will be placed approximately 1,550 feet north of the intersection. The limits of reconstruction along State Street will begin approximately 300 feet west of the intersection with Broadwell Avenue and extend to approximately 400 feet east of the intersection. The limits of reconstruction along Eddy Street will begin approximately 350 feet southeast of the intersection with State Street and extend to the intersection."

The project will also include storm sewer construction, water main construction, sanitary sewer construction, sidewalk improvements and new street lights.

Construction is expected to be completed by September of this year.

On Oct. 11, 2022, the City Council approved a bid by Diamond Engineering Co. of Grand Island for $2,929,887.08.

For more information on the roadway project and other Public Works projects, visit the projects webpage at www.drivegi.com, or call Public Works at 308-385-5455.