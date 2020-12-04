Five Points continues holiday tradition: COVID-19 can’t stop annual Golden Club Holiday Luncheon

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bank sent out 4,300 invitations to Grand Island Golden Club members.

Motorists were split into 20 lines, many of which consisted of 25 cars. Patrons received cards in the mail beforehand, telling them what time to arrive based on where their last names stand in the alphabet. Double Locked Security helped with the traffic.

Toward the end of the distribution, Five Points “panicked” and handed out some vouchers to Super Saver, Green said.

“I didn’t want people to wait in line for an hour if we were going to run out of food,” she said later.

Because of the vouchers, the bank never did run out of food.

“Had we not handed out the vouchers, we probably would have been right at 2,000,” Green said.

The leftover lunches were taken to the Law Enforcement Center, Grand Island Fire Department and Hall County Department of Corrections.

It’s assumed that motorists waiting for their lunches had enough Christmas spirit to keep them patient.

“We’re hoping that people didn’t mind waiting over an hour in line,” Green said. “They hopefully expected that that was going to be the case.”