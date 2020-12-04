Five Points continues holiday tradition: COVID-19 can’t stop annual Golden Club Holiday Luncheon

Older folks are known for arriving early. So it’s a good thing they got a nice jump Thursday on the Golden Club Holiday Luncheon.
Five Points Bank transformed the December tradition into a drive-thru event, held in the Fonner Park parking lot. Boxed lunches were handed out beginning at 10:30 a.m. Some cars started lining up at 10.
Within a short time, hundreds of cars were lined up in the spacious lot for lunches on a beautifully sunny day.
Les and Betty Cornish arrived at 10:35. Seeing all the cars, Les wondered whether something else were going on at the same time. The Cornishes waiting patiently in their vehicle, reading until it was their turn about an hour later.
Janet Fenton and Gene Rewolinski, who also waited about an hour, were glad they didn’t have to worry about lunch.
“I love not having to cook,” Fenton said. Even though she likes to cook, it was nice to have somebody else prepare the noon meal.
Each box, prepared by Chances R in York, contained a turkey sandwich with Gouda cheese on a Rotella kaiser bun, a broccoli and cauliflower salad, cranberry fluff and pumpkin mousse. Each person also received a Five Points calendar and a decorative container stuffed with 20 cookies.
For Golden Club members, the holiday luncheon has been a December tradition since 1981. In recent years, the meal has been served in the Heartland Events Center.
When December rolls around, Golden Club members expecting an annual luncheon know they can bank on it.
“We thought about pushing it to spring, but then people look forward to this. It’s a social thing,” said Golden Club Director Linda Green. Normally, people like to visit with one another.
Even though socializing wasn’t possible Thursday, “we wanted to do something,” Green said.
“We thought people needed it. They needed to know we appreciate their business. The Golden Club customers are our friends, especially mine, because we travel — when we can travel,” said Green, who leads Golden Club members on their travels during normal times.
Close to 2,000 meals were handed out. Forty-five Five Points employees handled the distribution, assisted by three spouses. Green divided that group into two shifts. Serving was scheduled to stop at 1:30 p.m.
Bands perform at normal Golden Club Holiday Luncheons. Holiday music played over speakers Thursday, originating from FM 103.5 — The Legend.
Even with the pandemic, Five Points Bank wanted to “forge forward,” said Kristen Marshall Maser, vice chairman of the bank. “Everything’s getting canceled, but we were not going to cancel this. So we found a safe and relatively efficient way to show our customers how much we appreciate them.”
Support Local Journalism
The bank sent out 4,300 invitations to Grand Island Golden Club members.
Motorists were split into 20 lines, many of which consisted of 25 cars. Patrons received cards in the mail beforehand, telling them what time to arrive based on where their last names stand in the alphabet. Double Locked Security helped with the traffic.
Toward the end of the distribution, Five Points “panicked” and handed out some vouchers to Super Saver, Green said.
“I didn’t want people to wait in line for an hour if we were going to run out of food,” she said later.
Because of the vouchers, the bank never did run out of food.
“Had we not handed out the vouchers, we probably would have been right at 2,000,” Green said.
The leftover lunches were taken to the Law Enforcement Center, Grand Island Fire Department and Hall County Department of Corrections.
It’s assumed that motorists waiting for their lunches had enough Christmas spirit to keep them patient.
“We’re hoping that people didn’t mind waiting over an hour in line,” Green said. “They hopefully expected that that was going to be the case.”
She estimates that the Golden Club, which is open to people 55 and older, has about 8,000 members.
Similar meals were served Tuesday in Lincoln and Wednesday in Omaha. Kearney residents will get their Golden Club Holiday Luncheon on Friday. People in Hastings will have their meals in the spring.
The lunches were handed out by Five Points employees, all of them wearing masks, including Executive Vice President Ed O’Boyle and Senior Vice President Mike Rother, who is head of the ag department.
Patrons were urged to bring nonperishable food items to give to Hope Harbor.
The Five Points holiday tradition began in a small room at the Midtown Holiday Inn, with only cookies and coffee served.
Last year, about 1,500 people attended the luncheon.
What were customers told as the boxed lunches were handed out Thursday?
“Just Merry Christmas,” Marshall Maser said. “We hope they have a wonderful Christmas and a happy new year, and we just all hope for better things in 2021.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.