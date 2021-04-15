Five Points roundabout among coming city road projects

Many federally funded road and transit projects are coming to Grand Island, including a roundabout at the Five Points intersection.

The Grand Island Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has approved its Transportation Improvement Program for 2022-26.

The short-range document illustrates the local projects that can be expected during the next four years, said Andres Gomez, GIAMPO program manager.

“This is a federally mandated document that we have to update annually, and we also have an amendment process throughout,” Gomez said.

All of the projects use federal funds and all must be “fiscally constrained.”

“That means we have to demonstrate we have the financial funds or other types of funds to actually build these projects,” Gomez said.

The plan includes 13 highway projects.

Total funding will be $24.9 million local, $23.2 million federal and $40.6 million state over four years.

“Within this particular document we have to provide a summary of costs, fund sources and the actual fiscal year of each of the particular phases,” Gomez explained.

The projects for Grand Island include: