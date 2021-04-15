Five Points roundabout among coming city road projects

Many federally funded road and transit projects are coming to Grand Island, including a roundabout at the Five Points intersection.
The Grand Island Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has approved its Transportation Improvement Program for 2022-26.
The short-range document illustrates the local projects that can be expected during the next four years, said Andres Gomez, GIAMPO program manager.
“This is a federally mandated document that we have to update annually, and we also have an amendment process throughout,” Gomez said.
All of the projects use federal funds and all must be “fiscally constrained.”
“That means we have to demonstrate we have the financial funds or other types of funds to actually build these projects,” Gomez said.
The plan includes 13 highway projects.
Total funding will be $24.9 million local, $23.2 million federal and $40.6 million state over four years.
“Within this particular document we have to provide a summary of costs, fund sources and the actual fiscal year of each of the particular phases,” Gomez explained.
The projects for Grand Island include:
— A roundabout at the “Five Points” intersection of Broadwell Avenue, Eddy Street and State Street.
— Widening Capital Avenue from North Road to Moore’s Creek.
— Widening Old Potash Highway to U.S. Highway 30.
— Widening North Road from Capital Avenue to 13th Street, and from 13th Street to Old Potash Highway.
“Most of these are widening projects,” Gomez said. “You’ve seen North Road, which is under construction, and will continue over the next several years. Capital Avenue, and Old Potash, and hopefully sometime next year, Five Points.”
The projects under the Nebraska Department of Transportation:
— Bridge rehabilitations and a four-lane realignment of U.S. 30.
— Resurfacing of Highway 2 from Cairo to U.S. 281 in Grand Island.
— Resurfacing of U.S. 34 south of Grand Island to U.S. 281.
— Survey, design and construction of a District 4 wetland bank.
— Resurfacing and grading of Highway 34 in Hall County.
— Crack sealing of Interstate 80 in Hall and Hamilton counties.
“For the most part, the NDOT projects are essentially preservation projects,” Gomez said, “with the exception of District 4 wetland bank and the U.S. 30 four-lane realignment.”
TIP also includes local transit projects.
Among them are: a study of Grand Island urban and rural transit services; planning and capital acquisition using CARES Act funding; and transit development, with planning to meet mobility needs in the city’s service area. Funding will be $6.93 million federal and $2.08 million local.
GIAMPO’s TIP projects will be submitted to the Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.
A pending federal infrastructure bill could affect the TIP projects, Gomez said.
If the federal bill overlaps GIAMPO plans, TIP will be amended.
A public comment period for the proposed TIP projects started Wednesday for 30 days.
For more information, visit bit.ly/32eGA0P.