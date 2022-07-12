Five Points roundabout planned for spring 2023 construction

Construction of a roundabout at Grand Island’s Five Points intersection is expected to start in spring 2023.

The project at the intersection of State Street, Broadwell Avenue and Eddy Street is one of many city efforts included in a proposed one- and six-year street improvement plan.

A presentation will be made to Grand Island City Council on July 12 on the projects planned for next year and into the future.

The roundabout at Five Points is expected to cost $3.5 million and will use $2.4 million from the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Project, with a city share of about $920,000.

The remainder of the city share, roughly $587,000, will be expended in 2023, explained Interim City Public Works Director Keith Kurz. Nebraska Department of Transportation will put the project out for bid this fall.

“More than likely, if everything goes well with the bidding process, they would probably start construction next year,” said Kurz.

Though the city’s intention has always been to improve safety at the intersection, the project has grown considerably since its start.

The city originally wanted to replace the cable-span signals and old signage at the site, which were “out of standard.”

From looking at where to place signal poles and mast arms, the project began to also look at how the lanes were lined up and needed drainage improvements.

“It snowballed,” said Kurz. “We started saying, ‘We should look at the accident history at that intersection.’ After that progressed we got to the point where we said, ‘Maybe we should apply as a project through the state.’”

He added, “It wasn’t really what we intended on, but through the process I think we’ll have a way safer intersection in the end.”

A roundabout will remedy other problems at the intersection.

For example, drivers are not supposed to left turn from Eddy onto State. They’re supposed to go onto Broadway to turn left, but this often goes ignored.

Other proposed upcoming city street improvement projects include:

Broadwell/Union Pacific Railroad grade separation

The project is expected to cost a total of $28.3 million, with a city cost of $100,000 in 2023.

This intends to address vehicle/traffic conflicts at the railroad crossing, and would extend from North Front Street to Second Street.

Locust Street reconstruction, from Second Street to Fonner Park Road

This project is expected to cost $10.7 million total, with a city cost in 2023 of $450,000.

This involves a full depth replacement of the roadway, with concrete curb and gutter.

It aims to remedy alignment issues at intersections along the corridor and improve drainage.

Construction is expected to start in 2024.

Custer Avenue rehabilitation, from Old Potash Highway to Forrest Street

This project is expected to cost $4.28 million total, with a city cost of $1.7 million in 2023.

It involves a full depth removal of the driving lanes, starting in 2023.

The project is expected to be completed in three phases, with the first being from Old Potash Highway to Faidley Avenue.

North Road, from Old Potash Highway to 13th Street

This project will cost $4.6 million total and $500,000 for the city in 2023.

North Road, from U.S. Highway 30 to Old Potash Highway

This project will cost $3 million total, with a city cost in 2023 of $2.65 million.

Claude Road extension

Claude Road is being extended from North Faidley to State Street.

The city hopes to improve traffic performance and safety and relieve congestion on adjacent Diers Avenue.

A roadway will also be constructed between Diers and Claude Road, south of State Street, in 2023.

The total cost for the project is $2.4 million.