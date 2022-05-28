Five Points roundabout project goes to bid in September

A long-planned roundabout at Grand Island’s Five Points intersection is scheduled to go out to bid in September.

The project will construct a roundabout at the intersections of Broadwell Avenue, Eddy Street and State Street.

The NDOT-led project is expected to cost $3.6 million with a 20% local match contribution.

The project is expected to begin construction in spring 2023.

In August, The Independent reported that the bidding process for the project was being delayed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation until this fall 2022.

The project is among those included in the final draft of 2023-2027 Transportation Improvement Program.

An update on TIP was provided at Tuesday’s meeting of Grand Island Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

GIAMPO Coordinator Allan Zafft, who began in the position in February, detailed the projects in the plan.

There are eight NDOT and nine Grand Island highway projects, and three Grand Island and one Hall County transit in the plan, Zafft reported.

A roundabout at Five Points is needed, City Public Works Director John Collins told The Independent.

With a roundabout, city officials estimate there would be a 37% reduction in accidents and 80% reduction in serious accidents, said Collins.

“From what we can see in the city, it should get rid of a lot of our problems,” he said. “This increases pedestrian safety quite a bit and it will allow anyone to turn left from any of the legs. If you go out there today, there are some prohibited turning movements.”

Other projects going to bid this year include:

-Locust Street reconstruction, from Fonner Park to First Street, is “in design right now.”

This project is estimated to cost $6.8 million.

“We look to have construction 2024, if not beginning construction in late 2023,” said Zafft.

-Old Potash Highway widening and intersection improvements, from North Road to Webb Road, and an extension of Claude Road, from Old Potash to Faidley Avenue.

This project, estimated to cost $17.9 million, is scheduled for completion this spring.

-Broadwell Avenue planning and environmental linkage study, from Faidley Avenue to Anna Street, currently in progress and is estimated to cost $412,000.

“We submitted the draft document for the PEL to Federal Highway,” said Zafft. “We received comments from them. We’re in the process of working with NDOT to address those comments. We’re also working with NDOT on the next steps after the PEL.”

Transit projects are also included in the 2023-2027 TIP.

Roughly $4.5 million is estimated for operating assistance for transit services in the Grand Island urbanized area, including costs associated with operating, bus support equipment and facilities, and other capital items.

An estimated $421,000 for operating assistance for transit services in areas outside of the Grand Island urbanized area (Hall County) is also planned.

About $5.5 million is planned for design and capital acquisition for projects.

And $175,000 for a transit development plan, which will serve as “a basis for defining the mobility needs within the service area.”

For more details, visit www.grand-island.com/departments/public-works/metropolitan-planning-organization.

