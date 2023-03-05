People who like the idea of a Five Points roundabout say it will improve safety.

City Councilman Mitch Nickerson says, "Anything new is scary to most people, and I think our previous roundabouts have proven successful."

He agrees with the concerns of some people.

There "are going to be times that it's going to be extremely congested," just as the 13th and North Road roundabout is when people are going to work and to school.

"I think we're going to have some congestion there, but under normal circumstances, I think the roundabout's going to do exactly what it's supposed to do," Nickerson said.

After the project is built, the intersection won't exactly involve five points. The points will be rounded.

"Yeah, but it's still going to be Five Points," Nickerson said.

The five points won't go away. The only thing that will change is the way "that we navigate the intersection," Nickerson said.

Nickerson says he's seen many near-misses at the intersection the way it is now, often involving "people who've never been on it before."

Drivers who are in the wrong lane start to move over into someone else's lane. Nickerson has never seen any accidents at the intersection, but he understands there have been.

He believes the roundabout will lead to a safer navigation process.

Congestion occurs at any intersection that sees heavy traffic during certain times of the day, Nickerson said.

"If it gets to be a pain in the neck, I'm going to avoid it," he said. There are other ways to get places. "And I would recommend that people who become very aggravated by it find another route in those peak times. But other than those non-peak times, I think it's going to run smoother than it is now."

City Councilwoman Michelle Fitzke believes the Five Points intersection will be safer as a roundabout.

She thinks the roundabout will be safe for kids to cross. Right now, if you cross on foot "you have to pretty much run across" the street, Fitzke said.

"I know that the town is torn about it," and she knows there are a lot of opinions, she said.

The roundabout will be big. She's also concerned about Grand Island Senior High students driving through the traffic circle. It will be hard for people to get used to the change, she said.

There will be good and bad aspects to the roundabout, Fitzke said. So she could go either way on the subject.

Councilman Chuck Haase said he's heard from both sides on the Five Points issue. The issue was debated several times at council meetings and public hearings.

Safety is important, and safety is a primary reason why council members have supported it, Haase said.

Concerns have been addressed about how people will cross the intersection, Haase said. The city's engineering staff and state officials have assured council members about the safety.

How do people in Haase's district feel about the project?

"Typically, on something like this, I usually hear the negatives," he said. The people "who are supportive of it don't necessarily reach out to their council person. I would certainly say there's a majority in Ward 5 that do support it but have concerns."

A roundabout is supposed to be a much safer way of structuring the intersection, he said.

"It's not good the way it is," Haase said, adding that he's "sat there at that intersection I can't tell you how many times."

"We're getting more and more used to roundabouts," he said. The state of Nebraska provides funding for roundabouts, and they're becoming more common across the state.

"And so I think it's a good project to move forward at this time," Haase said.

Councilman Mark Stelk was against the roundabout to begin with, but he voted in favor of it in the end. He opposed the project initially out of concern for the safety of the children going to the nearby park and schools.

But he was reassured when told the crosswalks would make things safe for young people. "And I could see how it improves the flow of traffic, and it reduces the number of accidents," Stelk said.

He's observed the intersection and the use of roundabouts on Old Potash. The True North Christian Church now only has a preschool, where parents drop off kids and pick them up. So students from that school won't be crossing Five Points on foot.

Stelk has listened to people and talked to people at Five Points Bank.

People "kind of get used to" roundabouts and learn how to navigate them, he said.

Councilman Jason Conley feels that roundabouts work.

Members of his family complain about a roundabout at Five Points. But he points to the one at Hy-Vee. "How can you tell me that doesn't work?" he says to them. "I mean, the traffic flows. It doesn't get backed up."

Some people don't like change, Conley said.

If people slow down and pay attention, the traffic flows nicely at a roundabout, he said.

Some say the Five Points roundabout will work; some say it won't work. "I think we have to give it a chance," Conley said.

Jack Sheard, who was elected in November, wasn't around to vote on the roundabout.

Sheard is in favor of the "best, safest, scientific" answer for any issue, including roundabouts.

"If the studies say that a roundabout is the better solution, then I'm for that," he said.

"People will get used to them," Sheard said.

He lives on the west side of town "and I love going through roundabouts," he said. He can pass through them a lot faster than a four-way stop.

"I think they're a huge improvement over four-way stops," he said.

Sheard doesn't think people use the current Five Points intersection correctly. "I see people go through it incorrectly every other time I'm there, and I'm not exaggerating," he said. "I go through it a lot. I see people screw that up quite a bit."

Building a roundabout at Five Points is "a great opportunity," Sheard said.

Mayor Roger Steele points out that the Five Points roundabout is a Nebraska Department of Roads project. As the managing entity, that department acquired the right-of-way and contracted with Olsson Associates for design and Diamond Engineering for the construction. "The city's a participant," Steele said.

The state is picking up 64% of the $4.1 million roundabout cost, and the city's share will be 36%, said project engineer Tim Golka of the Grand Island Public Works Department.

"Personally, I think the roundabouts we have installed so far have proven to be safer than traditional intersections," Steele said.

Golka said a public meeting was held to talk about the roundabout, and the city did "extensive public outreach," which was required because of the use of federal funds.

Of the comments the city received, "about 60% were positive and about 40% of them were negative," Golka said.

The meeting was held before the opening of the roundabout next to Hy-Vee. Golka hopes opinion has become more favorable "now that people are seeing how efficient they are," he said.

"And I hope people are becoming more comfortable utilizing them," he said.

Golka believes Five Points is "a perfect application for a roundabout," because of the unusual lane configurations that come in and out of the intersection.

Traffic signals are not a good fit because of all the different timings required at the intersection.

The addition of the extra leg requires one more signal phase than you'd find at a four-legged intersection. That phase means that motorists spend longer periods waiting for the lights to change.

Because traffic in a roundabout flows continuously, "I think it's going to work wonderfully," Golka said.