Five vehicles were reported stolen over the weekend in Grand Island, but all of them were recovered.

The thefts were likely related. Police are investigating the thefts, but don’t yet have a firm suspect, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

In all five cases, the vehicles were unlocked with the keys left inside, Duering said. Not all of the keys were in the ignition. In at least one case, the keys were left in the center console, Duering said.

In the last two years, Duering can think of only two Grand Island car thefts in which the keys were not in the ignition.

A 2007 GMC K1500, valued at $9,000, was taken from 1108 W. Fifth St.

A black 2013 Ford Explorer was stolen from 1127 Pleasant View Drive.

A white 2004 BMW X3 was taken from 4127 West Ridge Lane.

A white 2014 Nissan Pathfinder was taken from West Fifth Street.

In the case of the other vehicle, police received a report of a car driving recklessly. When police arrived, the vehicle was unoccupied. The reporting party saw two people walking away, heading west.