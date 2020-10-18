Five vie for Northwest Public Schools Board of Education

A: Obviously, with COVID-19 we need to ensure the health and wellness of our students, faculty and staff are a top priority. I feel our board and administration has done a good job with the current issues dealing with this pandemic. In addition, I feel that the current middle school situation is not resolved. There is a need to bring our middle schoolers together in the classroom without the need of an additional building. If we can bring our middle schoolers together we have the opportunity to provide a large selection of class offerings to them, in which they have been without for way too long.

Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?

A: I would look forward to working with the fellow board members and administration to be proactive on making the correct decisions for our district. There is always a concern in regards to property taxes. So I feel the district needs to be efficient, but at the same time there are general needs that need to be taken care of.

Ned Meier

Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?