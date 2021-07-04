 Skip to main content
Flag flies high for the 4th of July
Flag flies high for the 4th of July

Check it out at the corner of South Street, Pleasant View Drive

flag

For the fifth year in a row a Grand Island man has rented a crane and will hang a huge American flag near his home on the Fourth of July as an omage to military personnel, both active and veterans.

Independence Day is a day when Brett Buettner always remembers to say thank you to service people for keeping this country safe. Buettner said the meaning behind the whole thing is to not only salute his father and two grandfathers who were veterans, but to thank all people who serve their country in many capacities.

“It means a lot to me for all those who served in the service, past, present and future.”

Buettner said he makes a point to thank service members whenever he sees one, and that includes law enforcement and firefighters.

“They (the service men and women) do what we can’t do. They are always there for us to protect and serve, 24-7,” he said.

Every year Buettner rents a crane from Sunbelt Rentals, where he works, and lifts a flag 50 feet into the air on Independence Day. He said the idea came about by seeing similar tributes around town.

The idea occurred to Buettner when he was visiting with his dad, Gary, and they thought they could pay tribute to service members.

“Dad designed the way to hang it up and we hook the flag to it and lifted it up,” said Buettner.

Five years later, the tradition continues.

The crane holding the flag is parked at the corner of South Street and Pleasant View in Grand Island, near a friend’s home where Buettner celebrates the Fourth of July.

At first, he said, people kind of wondered what he was doing, but he said he has heard much praise for the tribute.

“The first year the neighbors came by to see what was going on. Once my friend and I raised the flag, everybody within two city blocks who saw it started clapping,” Buettner said.

From then on, the neighbors have looked forward to the flag hanging high.

“They asked me the next year if I would do it again and I did,” he said. “It is my donation to those guys.”

Buettner said even after five years, he still gets emotional once the flag is hanging 50 feet in the air.

“I get goosebumps every time,” he said.

Buettner said the police drove by once and asked if he was going to do it again next year.

He thought he was in trouble.

“‘Am I going to get arrested?’ I asked the police officer,” said Buettner. “‘Absolutely not,’ the officer said. He liked it. He now drives by every year to look at it.”

Buettner said a lot of people stop him and say thanks for doing what you do. But he turns the compliment around.

“No, thank you for your service,” he says. “No need to thank me — least I can do.”

He said he hangs the flag on the morning of July 4 and takes it down late that night.

