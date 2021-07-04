Flag flies high for the 4th of July

Five years later, the tradition continues.

The crane holding the flag is parked at the corner of South Street and Pleasant View in Grand Island, near a friend’s home where Buettner celebrates the Fourth of July.

At first, he said, people kind of wondered what he was doing, but he said he has heard much praise for the tribute.

“The first year the neighbors came by to see what was going on. Once my friend and I raised the flag, everybody within two city blocks who saw it started clapping,” Buettner said.

From then on, the neighbors have looked forward to the flag hanging high.

“They asked me the next year if I would do it again and I did,” he said. “It is my donation to those guys.”

Buettner said even after five years, he still gets emotional once the flag is hanging 50 feet in the air.

“I get goosebumps every time,” he said.

Buettner said the police drove by once and asked if he was going to do it again next year.

He thought he was in trouble.