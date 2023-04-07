April's gusts of wind make it easy to spot the Donate Life flag flying in front of CHI Health St. Francis, just underneath Old Glory.

Following April tradition, the flag was raised in a ceremony Friday morning. About 40 hospital employees gathered for the event.

The ceremony was part of a statewide and nationwide effort recognizing April as National Donate Life Month. During the month, CHI Health is honoring those who have saved lives through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation. The statewide campaign is organized by Live On Nebraska, which is one of 57 organ procurement organizations throughout the country.

Charles Gregory, one of the hospital's chaplains, opened Friday's ceremony with a prayer. He was followed by Chris Goplin, supervisor of respiratory therapy.

"Last year in Nebraska, 87 deceased organ donors, 538 tissue donors and 42 living donors gave the gift of life," Goplin said. "More than 315 recipients received lifesaving organ transplants and thousands received tissue transplants."

More than 100,000 people in the U.S., including 300 Nebraskans, are waiting for an organ transplant.

Every 10 minutes, another name is added to the transplant waiting list. Each day, 20 Americans die waiting for an organ transplant.

Anyone 16 and older may register to be an organ, tissue and eye donor. One deceased organ and tissue donor can save and heal up to 100 people.

The organs that can be donated are lungs, heart, liver, pancreas, kidneys and intestines. The tissues that can be donated are corneas, heart valves, bone, skin, veins and connective tissue.

A similar ceremony was held Tuesday at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

The public is invited to join CHI employees in wearing blue and green on April 14 in honor of National Donate Life Blue and Green Day.

An independent, non-profit organization, Live On Nebraska recovers organs and tissues for transplantation. It also maintains the Donor Registry of Nebraska.

When an individual dies, the Donor Registry is checked to see if the patient is registered. If not, Live On Nebraska will discuss the opportunity for donation with his or her family.

Only 58% of eligible Nebraskans are registered as donors.

To join the Donor Registry, visit liveonnebraska.org/register.