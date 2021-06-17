Flatwater Music Festival opens June 25

HASTINGS — The Flatwater Music Festival is set for June 25-26 at the Prairie Loft.

The festival will run from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Daily admission is $10. Kids 9 and younger are admitted free. Prairie Loft is located at 4705 DLD Road in Hastings

This is the 14th annual Flatwater Music Festival, said Amy Sandeen, Prairie Loft director.

“This homegrown festival has become an annual destination for people of all ages the Midwest and beyond,” she said.

Sandeen said there will be main stage performances on a refurbished stage trailer with roots that go back to USO performances around Nebraska. The festival will feature award-winning bands from Nebraska and Colorado.

New this year to the festival will be the family concert, featuring The String Beans, at 2 p.m. Saturday.

There will be many activities including the DIY music jam circles, dancing ribbon rings and easy tie-dye bandanas.

Kids’ areas include a sandbox, mud kitchen, natural playground, woodland trail and lawn games.