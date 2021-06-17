Flatwater Music Festival opens June 25

HASTINGS — The Flatwater Music Festival is set for June 25-26 at the Prairie Loft.
The festival will run from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Daily admission is $10. Kids 9 and younger are admitted free. Prairie Loft is located at 4705 DLD Road in Hastings
This is the 14th annual Flatwater Music Festival, said Amy Sandeen, Prairie Loft director.
“This homegrown festival has become an annual destination for people of all ages the Midwest and beyond,” she said.
Sandeen said there will be main stage performances on a refurbished stage trailer with roots that go back to USO performances around Nebraska. The festival will feature award-winning bands from Nebraska and Colorado.
New this year to the festival will be the family concert, featuring The String Beans, at 2 p.m. Saturday.
There will be many activities including the DIY music jam circles, dancing ribbon rings and easy tie-dye bandanas.
Kids’ areas include a sandbox, mud kitchen, natural playground, woodland trail and lawn games.
All concerts, activities and workshops are included in admission cost. Food and beverages are available to purchase.
Visitors also can also shop home décor, jewelry, art, face painting, henna art and more in the historic barn.
“Enjoy a variety of fare from food trucks, plus beer and kombucha from Hastings breweries,” Sandeen said. “Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the concerts on our smoke-free grounds.”
Pets are not allowed, nor are outside beverages or food. Carpooling is encouraged.
“The music, art, community and gorgeous outdoor setting of this unique event bring an indescribably positive spirit to the festival,” Sandeen said. “Please join us.”
She said the event proceeds support education programs at Prairie Loft, which organizes and hosts the event.
Prairie Loft is an independent nonprofit with a mission is to teach agriculture appreciation, outdoor education, cultural connections and the wise use of natural resources.
For more information and sponsor list, please visit prairieloft.org or on Facebook.