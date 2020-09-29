Flood insurance no longer needed for some Grand Island homes with new flood map

A new floodplain map now in effect will benefit more than 1,600 homes in Grand Island.
Houses north of Capital Avenue are no longer zoned for a 100-year flood event, but for a 500-year flood event.
As a result, insurance rates should go down for homeowners there who are paying for flood insurance, said Regional Planner Chad Nabity.
“I actually sent the letter of map amendment that was released by FEMA to three banks over the course of the last two days,” Nabity said. “They were waiting on things to either close or properties that they weren’t able to find it (the map) and their flood certification companies weren’t able to find it, but I was able to send that to them.”
The number is less than the 3,000 the city had estimated.
“It’s not as many as we were hoping, but still certainly a good number,” Nabity said.
The new flood map shows a greatly reduced flood risk for properties mostly north of Capital Avenue between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe elevated track on the east, Monitor Road on the west, and as far north as White Cloud Road.
“This is really big news for that whole area of town,” he said. “It takes a number of properties that were in the floodplain and undeveloped out of the floodplain and makes them easier to develop. It provides additional areas where Grand Island can continue to grow.”
Houses in the former floodplain have been removed and will be reclassified as Zone X.
The floodplain has Zone A, regulatory floodplain (100-year floodplain); and Zone X, protected by levy or other system (500-year floodplain).
The term can be a misleading one, Nabity explained.
“It’s a 1% annual chance and a 0.2% annual chance,” he said. “In ’93, the Red River had two 500-year floods by Fargo in two weeks. It can happen back-to-back. There’s just a 1% or 0.2% chance of reaching a given elevation in any given year.”
Houses in the new Zone X will no longer require flood insurance.
Flood insurance still is required for Zone A.
Nabity said insurance rates for many homeowners will go down significantly.
The maximum coverage a homeowner can get is $250,000, with a total annual premium of $429, which is substantially lower.
Flood insurance is based on the lowest living floor in a house in relation to the base flood elevation.
Nabity urged residents in the area to contact their lenders about the zone change.
“If they’ve got a loan, just because they’ve been taken out, they also have to get their lender to remove the requirement for flood insurance before they can drop it,” he said.
The new flood map is based on the Upper Prairie, Silver, Moore’s Creek Flood Control Project, which was completed in March 2019.
Along with insurance rates dropping, there also now is a reduced risk of flooding.
“That’s the major benefit,” Nabity said. “Floods are one of those things that cause significant loss of life and significant property damage across the U.S. every year. If you can reduce the risk of both of those, that’s huge.”
The project has taken nearly two decades to reach its culmination, he said.
It could not have been done without the combined efforts of Central Platte Natural Resources District, FEMA, JEO engineers, and Hall County and Grand Island elected officials.
“I sent a letter to all of them on Friday morning thanking them for all of their work,” Nabity said. “I asked the contacts for the elected officials with Central Platte NRD and Hall County Board and Grand Island City Council and mayor, could you please forward this to all the elected officials and let them know this happened, because I was that excited about it.”
To see the revised floodplain map, visit www.grand-island.com/departments/regional-planning/regional-planning/flood-maps.
