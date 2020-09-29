Flood insurance no longer needed for some Grand Island homes with new flood map

A new floodplain map now in effect will benefit more than 1,600 homes in Grand Island.

Houses north of Capital Avenue are no longer zoned for a 100-year flood event, but for a 500-year flood event.

As a result, insurance rates should go down for homeowners there who are paying for flood insurance, said Regional Planner Chad Nabity.

“I actually sent the letter of map amendment that was released by FEMA to three banks over the course of the last two days,” Nabity said. “They were waiting on things to either close or properties that they weren’t able to find it (the map) and their flood certification companies weren’t able to find it, but I was able to send that to them.”

The number is less than the 3,000 the city had estimated.

“It’s not as many as we were hoping, but still certainly a good number,” Nabity said.

The new flood map shows a greatly reduced flood risk for properties mostly north of Capital Avenue between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe elevated track on the east, Monitor Road on the west, and as far north as White Cloud Road.