Flood insurance will drop $1M according to new floodplain maps

Homeowners in northwest Grand Island soon will see their flood insurance rates drop.
New floodplain maps approved in September by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and now in effect will allow roughly 1,600 homes and businesses to have greatly reduced flood insurance requirements.
The potential savings are estimated at $1 million annually, Lalit Jha, vice president of water resources for JEO Consulting, told the Central Platte Natural Resources District Board at its meeting Thursday.
“That’s plus or minus, depending on the value of the house,” Jha said.
The new map is the result of the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Flood Risk Reduction Project completed by Central Platte NRD in March 2019.
The project will protect 10,000 acres of cropland and promises to eliminate $47 million in damages from “100-year” flood events, Jha said.
“To some account, in 2019, we had two similar (100-year) events,” he said. “If you go by that, this project has also helped with about $90-plus million in damage avoidance.”
The new maps will benefit Grand Island and Hall County, Grand Island Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity told the district board.
“There’s a substantial amount of undeveloped ground that is now poised for development and able to be developed in northwest Grand Island without floodplain restrictions,” Nabity said.
The insurance savings should be significant, as well, he said.
Houses north of Capital Avenue no longer are zoned for a 100-year flood event but for a 500-year flood event.
“When you consider that a lot of those people in northwest Grand Island were paying $3,500 or $4,000 a year for flood insurance, $429 doesn’t sound so bad,” Nabity said.
The new map shows a greatly reduced flood risk for properties mostly north of Capital Avenue between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe elevated track on the east, Monitor Road on the west, and as far north as White Cloud Road.
Nabity has been involved with the project since late 1999.
He told the district board about his excitement when he found out that FEMA had approved the revised maps.
“I was nervous as to whether this was really going to happen or not,” Nabity said.
“We had been working on it for so long. I thought it was going to happen, I believed it was going to happen, but who knows? It was dealing with FEMA.”
JEO Consulting of Grand Island presented the revised maps to the district board Thursday.
Jha called the process of getting the revised floodplain maps approved by FEMA “lengthy” and “complicated.”
The primary goal of the flood risk reduction project was to help reduce flood damages from “100-year” flood events to northwest Grand Island area, he said.
It also aimed to reduce damage to property and infrastructure, such as bridges, provide wetland enhancements and remove properties from the FEMA floodplain.
A feasibility study was completed in 2004 and funding secured in 2005 for project.
The end result was four dry dams, a large detention cell and levee in northwest Grand Island.
The total cost of the completed project was roughly $24.5 million.
Houses in the former floodplain have been removed and will be reclassified as Zone X.
The floodplain has Zone A, regulatory floodplain (100-year floodplain); and Zone X, protected by levy or other system (500-year floodplain).
Houses in the new Zone X will no longer require flood insurance, but insurance is still required for Zone A.
To see the revised floodplain map, with key, visit bit.ly/32r5xWt.
