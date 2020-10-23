Flood insurance will drop $1M according to new floodplain maps

The insurance savings should be significant, as well, he said.

Houses north of Capital Avenue no longer are zoned for a 100-year flood event but for a 500-year flood event.

“When you consider that a lot of those people in northwest Grand Island were paying $3,500 or $4,000 a year for flood insurance, $429 doesn’t sound so bad,” Nabity said.

The new map shows a greatly reduced flood risk for properties mostly north of Capital Avenue between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe elevated track on the east, Monitor Road on the west, and as far north as White Cloud Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nabity has been involved with the project since late 1999.

He told the district board about his excitement when he found out that FEMA had approved the revised maps.

“I was nervous as to whether this was really going to happen or not,” Nabity said.

“We had been working on it for so long. I thought it was going to happen, I believed it was going to happen, but who knows? It was dealing with FEMA.”

JEO Consulting of Grand Island presented the revised maps to the district board Thursday.