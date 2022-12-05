 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FNBO awards $830,000 in Impact Grants, including one to Grand Island YWCA

OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha has awarded a total of $830,000 in Impact Grants to 46 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Wyoming and Texas, announced Spencer Danner, vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility. The grants support programs dedicated to education and workforce development.

The YWCA of Grand Island received $15,000. The organization supports the Women’s Empowerment Center, which provides digital skills classes, job preparation, and wrap-around services to women in the community looking to return to the workforce or advance their career.

“Successful communities have strong education and workforce development at their core. FNBO helps communities tackle the most pressing education and workforce issues. We work to mobilize non-profit partners, business communities, and community stakeholders to help move education and workforce initiatives forward that fuel economic success,” Danner said. “Together, we encourage grantees to be engaged partners, challenge the status quo, and work to create positive outcomes in all communities we call home.”

Grants for education and workforce development will enable FNBO’s community partners to provide adult basic education, employment case management, financial literacy, and workforce and vocational skill building opportunities to approximately 6,100 individuals.

FNBO awarded $550,000 in Impact Grants to 28 organizations across Nebraska and western Iowa. For more information about FNBO’s impact initiatives, visit www.fnbo.com/impact

