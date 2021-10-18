FNBO president in Grand Island, Kearney has nursing, law degree, too

Lynne Werner is the community banking president at First National Bank of Omaha for Grand Island and Kearney.
Werner has been at FNBO for 13 years. She started in the wealth management department in 2019 and was promoted to president, overseeing two markets.
She was promoted to the position when Platte Valley State Bank & Trust merged and adopted the name of its parent company, FNBO.
“It’s been a great thing,” Werner said. “It’s just a great name recognition. It’s worked very well, I think.”
When she became an FNBO president, her focus shifted to lending.
“I used to do investments and trust administration and estates, and now I’ve switched over to the lending side, where we do commercial loans for businesses, for families, for farmers,” she said.
FNBO is the fourth largest bank lender in the country, Werner noted.
She heads eight lenders: four commercial ag lenders in Grand Island and four in Kearney.
Werner’s path to becoming a bank president is not a normal one, and was never expected.
Her undergraduate degree is in nursing, and she worked as a nurse in Omaha.
Werner was inspired by her nursing school mentor, who was a nurse attorney.
“I could just see a different path for me,” she said.
Werner went to Creighton Law School and earned her law degree.
She and her husband moved to Valentine, where she did city council work, title work, tribal agency law and more.
“It was a great opportunity to get a good knowledge base of a lot of different areas, mostly business transactions,” she said.
Moving back to Grand Island, her husband’s hometown, 24 years ago, Werner saw a job posting for a banker with a law degree and pursued it.
She started at Norwest bank, which merged with Wells Fargo, and was there for 10 years.
“I feel like my career has evolved, but my schooling and my background has always backed me up in what I do now,” she said.
Werner said being bank president has been fun, a challenge and a good career move, one that she has enjoyed.
Adding to the role’s challenges was the pandemic in 2020, which affected every team member at FNBO’s local sites.
“Our actual location was closed, so we didn’t even have customers coming in or out of the lobby,” she said. “My lenders had to work from their homes and Zoom call and get in contact with their business customer, which was a challenge.”
Despite this, FNBO had one of its best years ever, Werner noted.
“We mobilized more things and opened more accounts and closed more mortgages in the drive-through than has ever been done in history,” she said. “First National Bank had a great year last year, much to everybody’s surprise, and this year we’re on target to do very well, too.”
Werner especially enjoys working with FNBO’s diverse selection of customers.
“Working with a farmer one day on a farming operation, working with a medical business on a commercial real estate loan, working on speculative properties,” she said. “What I find fun is looking at the business plans of families, of people, of business, making a loan and watching their business or families succeed over the years.”
She added, “No person is alike and no loan is alike, but it’s sure fun to see those different successes.”
As a woman pursuing a career in banking, Werner said she has not encountered many obstacles or challenges.
“I really have always felt that the people I worked with, the bosses I report to, have never made me feel that being a woman has hindered my career in any way,” she said. “I’ve always had great mentors. I’ve always like felt I’ve been on equal ground with the people I work with, man or woman. I’ve never felt uncomfortable in that situation whatsoever.”
Werner said she does not feel pressure to be more exceptional as a woman serving in the role of a president.
“I think it’s just coming to work every day, being a good person and getting your work done,” she said. “I think if you do those things, it’s all going to work out. The only pressure I feel is the pressure I put on myself.”