FNBO president in Grand Island, Kearney has nursing, law degree, too

Despite this, FNBO had one of its best years ever, Werner noted.

“We mobilized more things and opened more accounts and closed more mortgages in the drive-through than has ever been done in history,” she said. “First National Bank had a great year last year, much to everybody’s surprise, and this year we’re on target to do very well, too.”

Werner especially enjoys working with FNBO’s diverse selection of customers.

“Working with a farmer one day on a farming operation, working with a medical business on a commercial real estate loan, working on speculative properties,” she said. “What I find fun is looking at the business plans of families, of people, of business, making a loan and watching their business or families succeed over the years.”

She added, “No person is alike and no loan is alike, but it’s sure fun to see those different successes.”

As a woman pursuing a career in banking, Werner said she has not encountered many obstacles or challenges.