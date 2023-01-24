Fog blankets Hall County, surrounding area

Fog blanketed Hall County and the surrounding area Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service in Hastings issued a Dense Fog Advisory that's in effect until noon, affecting most of Central Nebraska.
Hazardous driving conditions are possible due to low visibility, along with possible slick spots from frozen fog on roadways and bridges, the weather service said. The dense fog is expected to dissipate through the late morning hours.
