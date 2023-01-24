 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fog blankets Hall County, surrounding area

  • Updated
Dense fog Tuesday morning made for an interesting commute for those heading to work in Grand Island. A fog advisory is in effect until noon.

It's been a foggy morning.

Fog blanketed Hall County and the surrounding area Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Hastings issued a Dense Fog Advisory that's in effect until noon, affecting most of Central Nebraska.

Hazardous driving conditions are possible due to low visibility, along with possible slick spots from frozen fog on roadways and bridges, the weather service said. The dense fog is expected to dissipate through the late morning hours.

An irrigation system slowly fades into the fog in a field between Wood River and Shelton.
The National Weather Service in Hastings issued a Dense Fog Advisory that's in effect until noon, affecting most of Central Nebraska.
Hazardous driving conditions are possible due to low visibility, along with possible slick spots from frozen fog on roadways and bridges, the weather service said. The dense fog is expected to dissipate through the late morning hours.
