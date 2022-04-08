Foley applauds Pathway expansion, G.I. presence

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley praised Grand Island at a special event at the newly expanded Pathway Bank.

The bank, at 3333 W. State St., celebrated its reopening and expansion with a ribbon-cutting Thursday hosted by Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce.

Despite the day’s insistent winds and icy rain, Foley said he was glad to attend.

“I wanted to be here because Grand Island is such a critically important community for our state,” he said. “West of Lincoln, this is obviously the largest population center, and a very important hub for business and commerce for Nebraska.”

At the event, Foley touted the passing of LB783, calling it “one of the most sweeping tax reduction bills in the history of our state.”

The bill cuts property taxes and income taxes, and completely phases out taxation of Social Security during the next five years, Foley said.

“For those of us with gray hair, or no hair, that’s a good thing,” he said. “(Gov. Pete Ricketts) and I are doing everything we can possibly do to create a culture in our state that’s conducive to the growth of business.”

Lowering taxes is not enough, Foley said.

“We need forward-thinking business leaders who will invest in a community and we need great bankers,” he said. “You can’t go anywhere without great bankers, and look at this magnificent bank. This is spectacular. What a great new asset for Grand Island.”

He added, “Congratulations to all those who worked so hard to get this expansion completed in such a magnificent way.”

Pathway Senior Strategist Tanya Stephens, speaking to a large group gathered in the bank’s lobby, emphasized that it is not a new location for the bank.

“If you’re in this room right here, this was the existing bank a year ago and that was our outside wall,” Stephens said. “They took the wall down, and we did not shut down the bank for one day during this project.”

She added, “The bank team and construction team worked in tandem to construct the building and serve our customers, and they had tremendous teamwork.”

Chamber President Cindy Johnson applauded Pathway’s expansion.

“When Tanya told me they were looking at expanding this building, I could not wrap my head around that,” she said. “I could not figure out where they were going to get one inch, let alone enough space to do all the things she told me were going to happen here.”

Johnson offered a special “kudos” for using local companies for the project.

“We love buying local. We love looking local,” she said. “Because it’s the local companies, the local people with their roots in the Heartland, with their commitment to community growth, that makes a community grow. It isn’t nameless, faceless people from faraway who make the decisions that impact your lives.”

She added, “We’re really committed and supportive of businesses that are committed back to the community.”

Pathway started in Cairo more than 100 years ago, Stephens said, describing the community bank as “fiercely independent.”

It has locations in Ord and Burwell, as well as Grand Island.

“With over 90% of our shareholders living and working in central Nebraska, you can be sure the decisions are made here, locally,” said Stephens.

Pathway has expanded recently into commercial lending and multi-state lending, and offers consumer and business accounts, online and mobile banking, financial planning, mortgages and loans, among other services.

For more information, visit www.pathwaybank.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.