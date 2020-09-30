Foley recognizes Grand Island’s economic development success

On a visit Tuesday to Grand Island, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley recognized the city’s recertification as a Nebraska Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC).

Foley made a special presentation late Tuesday afternoon at the Veterans Athletic Complex. Earlier, he took a walking tour of businesses in the Railside District, which included stops at Helix Financial, Pinnacle Bank, the Hedde Building, Amur Equipment Finance and GIX Logistics.

Grand Island is one of 40 Nebraska communities to earn EDCC status in the program, sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and administered by the state Department of Economic Development.

State officials established the EDCC program in 2005 to recognize communities for preparedness to attract new industries and grow existing businesses. As part of the certification process, qualifying communities must identify a well-defined program that actively engages with their existing business community and offers a supportive environment for welcoming new economic development projects. This includes documenting available sites and buildings, local financing and incentive programs, and a strategic plan for economic development.

The city of Grand Island received its first EDCC certification in 2010 and has earned recertification in 2015 and 2020.