Folk punk with an Irish flavor: The Killigans headline tonight’s Hear Grand Island show

A folk-punk band from Lincoln again will turn Grand Island into Killigans’ Isle.

The Killigans will perform at Hear Grand Island tonight for the first time since 2016.

The group headlines the concert, which runs from 7-11 p.m. at the Railside Plaza. The plaza opens at 6.

The Killigans include four Grand Island natives. They are Brad Hoffman and Chris, Pat and Trevor Nebesniak. According to Hear Grand Island managing director T.J. Roe, the Killigans will “make you think you’re in the Irish motherland.”

The Killigans will take the stage sometime after 9.

Also performing will be After Arizona and Wild Roses.

Both bands are making their first appearances at Hear Grand Island.

After Arizona, from Lincoln, plays “Midwestern pop-punk music that makes you want to dance and rock out,” according to the Hear Grand Island website.

Wild Roses is from Kearney.

“The basement rock band is starting off the night with a refreshing take on vintage rock, inspired by the classics of the ’70s and ’80s,” according to the website.