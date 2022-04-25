Fonner Bark: ‘A Cause for Paws’ makes its debut at Fonner Park

Fonner Park is traditionally for horses, but Sunday afternoon Grand Island’s hometown race track went to the dogs.

“Fonner Bark: A Cause for Paws” had its initial run, fans of horses and/or hounds descending on the first floor grandstand with their pooches for an afternoon of dog tricks, demonstrations by the Grand Island Kennel Club and a chance to meet some special dogs from the Central Nebraska Humane Society.

The event was the brainchild of Chris Kotulak, Fonner Park Race Track CEO. He said encouraging people to bring their furry friends to Fonner for an afternoon was a way to help people understand that Fonner Park is a place for everyone.

“I just wanted to expose people to the races who might not ordinarily come or animal lovers who come to the horse races,” he said.

Events like this are fueled by volunteers, Kotulak said.

“I was very pleased with the volunteerism that we have received. As long as we can get volunteers, we can do more things like this.”

Sunday included dog trick and costume contests, and three special guests from the humane society.

“We were asked by Fonner Park to come out to this event and they wanted us to bring out some adoptable dogs,” said Emily Beck, co-director of the CNHS.

Dogs included a 1-year-old pit bull mix named Bluey. The perky pup was one of the three adoptable dogs brought to Fonner Park. The event, Beck said, was a great opportunity for people to meet adoptable dogs and give them a little playtime.

“I am walking around and socializing Bluey. He loves everybody. He loves people. He loves dogs. He loves kids. He just has a very high energy,” she said.

Tressa O’Neill, board member of the Grand Island Kennel Club said Kotulak reaching out to them benefited both the kennel club and the dogs.

“It’s an opportunity for people to see what they can do with their dogs. A lot of times, people are like, ‘Oh, well, we can only walk them.’ When you’re really building a partnership.”

O’Neill and a handful of fellow GIKC members set up an obstacle course for demonstrations of American Kennel Club activities.

“(People) can see what else they can do with their dog,” O’Neill said.

Dogs performed tricks and paraded their costumes throughout the afternoon followed by an awards ceremony after Fonner Park’s fifth race.

While Kotulak loves dogs, he has horses and cats.

“In our backyard, we have a skunk, fox, deer, woodchuck … Our trail cam video looks like ‘Looney Tunes,’” he joked.

Plans to have Fonner Bark back next year, although Kotulak admits the event needs fine tuning.

“I just wanted to walk before we trot this year,” he said. “We’ll learn some things. We’ll communicate the event a little bit further in advanced now that we have an idea of the response that we got.”

As Kotulak mopped up an canine “accident” off the cement floor, he had a smile on his face seeing dogs in costume and visitors having a great time with their dogs.

“It’s a way that people can express themselves and show some imagination,” he said. “This is just one additional manner in which we can show community support and help people socialize with each other.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.