On Friday afternoons during horse racing season, people have a way of getting away from work.

"I called in sick today," said Mark Beethe of Exeter.

Beethe was just kidding. His boss knew where he was – at Fonner Park, enjoying the races on opening day.

Beethe and his wife, Jane, were part of a group of 10 people at the track.

Some of them were there to support Fonner's new announcer, 24-year-old Dustyn Stortzum, who lives in Silver Creek.

The Silver Creek delegation included Thad and Marge Euse and their 19-year-old son, Nic. Their other son, Matt, was in the same class with Stortzum in high school. The group was joined by fellow Silver Creek resident Rick Frenzen.

The group also included Troy and Angie Euse of Lincoln. Troy is Thad's brother. Filling out the party were Areva and Justin Thyme of Duncan, who were celebrating their 53rd anniversary Friday.

Troy said his wife is the big money winner in the family. In addition to choosing horses by the name, she goes with thoroughbreds that are fighting the highest odds. Color might also be a factor.

"I like to think there's more to it than picking by a color and a name," Troy said.

Studying the program before the opening race was Harold White of Grand Island.

White, 70, has been to 20 opening days at Fonner.

He doesn't go for win, place or show. "I like the exotics," he said.

He loves horse racing. "I like to watch the horses run, and bank money if I can do it," he said.

White has not yet been to the new temporary casino.

When will he go? "Probably never."

Why? "I used to live in Las Vegas," he said.

Two longtime Fonner regulars in the crowd were Carlin Engert of Aurora and his wife, Chris Kennedy Engert.

Carlin, 56, has been coming to Fonner for 49 years.

He made his first trip in the back seat of a 1967 Nova, owned by his sister.

Why does he keep coming? "Because I love the atmosphere, and I love the people," he said.

They love the horsemen, the tellers and the fans.

"And the smack talk," Chris said.

The couple got married in the winner's circle on April 30, 1999, between the third and fourth races.

Chris used to gallop a horse trained by Jerry Cole.

She likes to see all the Fonner friends she hasn't seen since last year.

They see each other for three months for every year "and then everybody kind of goes on their way. You have your horse racing friends and then you have your regular friends. You just hope you see each other the next year because every year, we're all getting older."

Three women were having a good time Friday.

One member of the group, Diane Atchity, said she's a cheapskate. She doesn't buy concessions "so I can do my $2 bet," she said.

Actually, she was downplaying her expenditure. She really spends $4 on each race, betting the horse will place or show.

Which of the women likes horse racing the most? "Our friend that's not here yet," Atchity said.

Lois and Jim Dunham were at the races with their great-grandchildren, Avery and Lauren Boughton. Avery is 7 and Lauren is 4.

"Avery picked the winner in the first race," Jim Dunham said.

She won $4.80, which she plans to spend on toys.

What does Lois like about the races? "The popcorn," she said.

Their granddaughter, Jennifer, is married to weathercaster Kent Boughton's son, Chad.

Rick Thaut of Hastings was with his granddaughters and his mother, Gloria Thaut.

The grandchildren are Brekynn Slonaker, 8, and her 7-year-old sister, Braeli.

The Thauts were there in honor of Gloria's late husband, Dannie, a former Hastings policeman who died in 2021 at the age of 77.

Dannie Thaut loved horse racing, even though he wasn't a skilled bettor. "He had a hard time picking a trifecta on a three-horse race," said his son Rick, 55.

Dannie and Gloria came to Fonner "every Sunday, all year long," she said.

Rick's brother, Eric, is also a big race fan. He wasn't there Friday because he was working.

Last year, Gloria won $468 on a trifecta on opening day.

"She even bought supper," her son said.

Racing isn't Rick's favorite sport. "I like fishing a lot more than I do horse racing," he said.

"Me too," his mother said.

Rick also likes to hunt turkey.

But they come to Fonner on opening day "because of my dad," he said.