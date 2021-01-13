Fonner Park can’t hire casino operator until state forms Gaming Commission

While Fonner Park is waiting for the Nebraska Gaming Commission to be established, the Grand Island racetrack is talking with companies that might run a gaming operation there once the system is in place.

In November, Nebraska voters approved constitutional amendments to legalize casino gambling at licensed Nebraska horse tracks.

In bringing gambling to Grand Island, Fonner Park can’t move ahead until Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts establishes a Gaming Commission and the rules and regulations are finalized by the commission, said Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak. Those rules and regulations will govern casino operations.

Kotulak thinks the commission might be established in a month or so.

While he waits, he is talking to companies that might be chosen to operate the Fonner Park casino.

“We continue to go through the interviewing process with casino operators, and once we find a partner, we can really shift gears and move closer in the process of getting money generated here in Grand Island for our city, county and state,” Kotulak said.

It’s possible that the company chosen for Grand Island might also operate other casinos in the state, he said.

