Fonner Park CEO concerned about oversaturation in Nebraska — racetracks and gambling centers

“Iowa has twice the population that Nebraska does,” Kotulak said. “What’s more, the configuration and arrangement of their population is significantly different than Nebraska. They have more than twice as many urban centers of 50,000 or more. Nebraska has three.”

So the alignment of Iowa’s population can support those casinos. But “it’s not the same here in Nebraska,” he said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the July 1, 2019, population estimate for Iowa was 3,155,070, while the Nebraska population was 1,934,408.

“The best way to dilute and ruin the best potential for revenue is to oversaturate,” Kotulak said.

State Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island shares that concern.

The people of Nebraska voted for a specific number of casinos, coinciding with the number of existing racetracks, Aguilar said.

If more than six were built, he said, he would be “very concerned that you’re going to saturate the market” and “make things difficult for existing tracks.”

Additional casinos would take away customers and revenue from Fonner Park and its successful racing business, “and I don’t think we want to do that,” Aguilar said.