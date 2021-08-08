Fonner Park CEO concerned about oversaturation in Nebraska — racetracks and gambling centers

Building more than six racetrack-casinos in the state would do financial harm to the planned Fonner Park casino, says Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak.
A trio of ballot initiatives approved last November allows casino gambling at the state’s six licensed horse racetracks. In addition to Fonner Park, the licensed tracks are Horsemen’s Park at Omaha, the Lincoln Race Course, FairPlay Park at Hastings, Ag Park at Columbus and Atokad at South Sioux City.
There is talk of building other tracks in Nebraska, with the goal of cashing in on casino gaming. One group, for example, is seeking to build a horse track in North Platte.
“If there isn’t a grave concern yet, there should be a grave concern about oversaturation of casinos,” Kotulak said. “And I am not short-sighted enough to think that there won’t be additional racetrack licenses granted in order to pave the way for casinos. But I believe there’s enough integrity and wisdom in our Racing and Gaming Commission and amongst our senators to be very cautious in any new license for racing applications that would be approved.”
The Racing and Gaming Commission must authorize a project’s racetrack license and the type of racing allowed.
Kotulak pointed to the development of racing and gaming in Iowa.
That state has 19 casinos, but it has more people.
“Iowa has twice the population that Nebraska does,” Kotulak said. “What’s more, the configuration and arrangement of their population is significantly different than Nebraska. They have more than twice as many urban centers of 50,000 or more. Nebraska has three.”
So the alignment of Iowa’s population can support those casinos. But “it’s not the same here in Nebraska,” he said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the July 1, 2019, population estimate for Iowa was 3,155,070, while the Nebraska population was 1,934,408.
“The best way to dilute and ruin the best potential for revenue is to oversaturate,” Kotulak said.
State Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island shares that concern.
The people of Nebraska voted for a specific number of casinos, coinciding with the number of existing racetracks, Aguilar said.
If more than six were built, he said, he would be “very concerned that you’re going to saturate the market” and “make things difficult for existing tracks.”
Additional casinos would take away customers and revenue from Fonner Park and its successful racing business, “and I don’t think we want to do that,” Aguilar said.
He recently met with Nebraska horse breeders who are concerned about the future. They pointed out that each track must have a Nebraska-bred race each day. The breeders told him “there are not enough horses to go around” to comply with that state regulation.
Aguilar believes the Legislature wouldn’t approve an effort to build more than six casinos in the state.
“I think the majority of the body would agree with me and probably vote accordingly, to make sure that that’s the way it stays,” he said.
Aguilar is looking forward to the day that the Grand Island casino begins operation.