Fonner Park comes alive for 94th Aksarben Stock Show

Fonner Park on Friday was full of pickups, livestock trailers, critters and kids as the 94th Aksarben Stock Show got underway with 1,300 exhibitors from 14 states and 3,500 animals preparing for a weekend of competition and fun.
The Aksarben Stock Show, one of the nation’s largest youth livestock shows, has been a yearly fixture at the Nebraska State Fair since 2017. It started back in 1928 in Omaha. The Nebraska State Fair operates the Aksarben Stock Show, which features the best youth livestock competitors from ages 9 through 19 in the country.
The scene at Fonner Park on Friday was pandemonium. Drivers in pickups pulling livestock trailers coming into the grounds first had to check in with the state veterinarian before settling in their stalls and unloading their livestock and gear for the weekend competition. One of the conveniences of the livestock barns at Fonner Park is that trucks with livestock trailers can pull into the barns and unload their critters and gear and then drive to the back of the barns and park for the weekend.
Throughout the Fonner grounds one could find license plates from Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
“We have had a lot of exhibitors coming in this morning and it has been really busy,” said Gary Kubicek, marketing director for the Nebraska State Fair. “It’s pretty cool and a lot of excitement.”
Kubicek said Aksarben organizers are happy with the turnout this year.
“It’s huge,” he said. “We’ve got over 3,400 animals coming in. We had to add on a couple of tents to house the sheep and goats.”
A bigger show now
Since coming to Grand Island, Aksarben has added a broiler show, has opened up the event to all youths ages 9-19, and added contestants from four more states.
On Friday, Purina sponsored a goat, sheep and cattle fitting demonstration at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building, where the Aksarben Trade Show is taking place. At 3:30 p.m., the Honor Show Fitting Challenge took place. Later in the afternoon, the Feeder Calf Show was held, with showmanship to follow.
The fitting demonstration was provided to give livestock exhibitors some helpful tips from experts on getting their animals ready for the show ring, from grooming to washing. They also learned nutritional information for keeping their livestock healthy.
The fitting demonstrations have been a part of the Aksarben experience for years as they improve youth participation in showing their animals by learning the latest tricks of the trade in getting their livestock ready for competition.
The fitting demonstrations are well attended by both the youths and their parents.
The Honor Show Fitting Challenge that was held Friday afternoon encourages youth teams to show their ability to fit beef in a competitive format. Each team of three pays an entry fee and competes for prizes.
Emphasis on education
Kubicek said the Aksarben Stock Show is more than a livestock competition as it is also an opportunity for youths to learn more about the livestock industry in various competitions and seminars.
“We promote the event as an educational opportunity,” he said. “They get tested on a record book, in which they keep track of their feeding and health programs. Also, they have the live interview.”
And with youths coming from 14 states and meeting with industry officials and livestock veterans with years of experience, the youths also learn from others how to better their craft.
Each livestock show is followed by a showmanship competition, where officials judge the youths on their ability to handle and show their animals in the show ring. Preparing for the showmanship competition takes many hours of working with their animals at home and at the many livestock shows they compete in throughout the year.
They youth competitors and their families travel the competition circuit that will take them to the top shows in the nation in Kansas City, Louisville and Denver. Among the top shows on that list is now Aksarben in Grand Island.
Impressive facilities
And for many of the competitors, they know the livestock barns at Fonner Park well as they have probably shown their animals at the various national youth livestock shows held during the summer at Fonner Park, along with showing at the Nebraska State Fair.
Kubicek said he has gotten a lot of compliments about the Fonner Park livestock facilities.
“We have gotten many comments about how fabulous these facilities are and how accommodating they are,” he said. “We tried to do as much as we can to make people feel welcome being here.”
But what is exciting to Kubicek and many of the other Aksarben officials and volunteers is seeing the future of the nation’s livestock industry working with their animals.
“It was great to see the smiles of these young people as they were unloading,” he said. “It’s so much fun just watching how much this is a family opportunity.”
And there are the $115,000 in scholarships that will be awarded to youths during the show.
“That’s an incentive and an encouragement to get youth involved in the process,” Kubicek said.
Coming up this weekend
Saturday will be a full day of youth livestock activities, starting out with the Market Lamb Show and Lamb Challenge followed by showmanship, beginning at 7 a.m.
The Market Beef Show and Calf Challenge will begin at 8, followed by showmanship. The Market Swine Show and Swine Challenge, again followed by showmanship, will also begin at 8, as will the Market Goat Show and showmanship.
At noon, the broiler show will take place.
New this year will be the Grand Drive, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The public is welcome to watch the grand champion steer be honored. More than $115,000 in scholarships and cash prizes will be awarded to the top 10 in each species, along with the winners in the challenge programs and broilers. Other activities include recognition of the sponsors and donors to the event.
Sunday’s action begins at 8 a.m. with the Collegiate and Youth Livestock Judging Contest. Also at 8 will be the Breeding Heifer Show followed by showmanship, Breeding Ewe Show followed by showmanship, Breeding Does Show followed by showmanship, and Breeding Gilt Show followed by showmanship. Those shows will conclude this year’s Aksarben Stock Show.
Livestreaming of the livestock shows and Grand Drive will again be broadcast from the Five Points Bank Pavilion and the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion. The public can access the livestream by going to www.aksarbenstockshow.com.
For more information visit www.aksarbenstockshow.com. The complete show schedule and vendors attending with hours of operation are listed.