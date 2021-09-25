Fonner Park comes alive for 94th Aksarben Stock Show

Impressive facilities

And for many of the competitors, they know the livestock barns at Fonner Park well as they have probably shown their animals at the various national youth livestock shows held during the summer at Fonner Park, along with showing at the Nebraska State Fair.

Kubicek said he has gotten a lot of compliments about the Fonner Park livestock facilities.

“We have gotten many comments about how fabulous these facilities are and how accommodating they are,” he said. “We tried to do as much as we can to make people feel welcome being here.”

But what is exciting to Kubicek and many of the other Aksarben officials and volunteers is seeing the future of the nation’s livestock industry working with their animals.

“It was great to see the smiles of these young people as they were unloading,” he said. “It’s so much fun just watching how much this is a family opportunity.”

And there are the $115,000 in scholarships that will be awarded to youths during the show.

“That’s an incentive and an encouragement to get youth involved in the process,” Kubicek said.

Coming up this weekend