Fonner Park extends 2022 racing season

Like a thoroughbred reaching for the finish line, the Fonner Park racing meet will be stretched out in 2022.
Next year’s Fonner schedule will be six days longer than usual, encompassing 14 weekends instead of the normal 11. The meet will run 37 days, rather than 31.
Racing will begin Saturday, Feb. 19, and wrap up on Saturday, May 21.
The extension was triggered by construction that may be underway at tracks in Omaha and Lincoln.
In order to satisfy simulcast agreements, the Nebraska State Racing Commission requires that horse racing be scheduled at least 52 days each year in Nebraska.
The Omaha and Lincoln tracks believe casino construction will take place during the time they normally offer horse racing. So the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolence and Protective Association asked the Grand Island and Columbus tracks to include additional racing days to fulfill the 52-day requirement.
Fonner Park agreed for the good of Nebraska horse racing, said Fonner chief executive officer Chris Kotulak. It is a one-time increase.
The Fonner racing meet normally wraps up on the first Saturday of May, which is Kentucky Derby day. In 2022, the meet will conclude the day of the Preakness Stakes.
Extending the meet is “a dicey prospect because of budgeting for purse money,” Kotulak said.
“We plan and budget for 31 days of racing because our purse money account is very tight and requires a crucially delicate balance,” he said.
But “whenever we have an opportunity to help Nebraska horse racing, we will. And so this is us pitching in for the greater good,” he said.
The last few weeks of racing, Fonner attendance usually drops off. The weather “starts to get nicer, and people have other things to do,” he said. Plus, some horsemen leave Grand Island for other tracks.
But Fonner decided it could adapt.
“Just looking at the schedule, we thought we could tolerate starting a week earlier than we typically do,” he said.
The Grand Island racing season normally begins on a Friday. But in 2022, the opening post will be on a Saturday. Because of the peculiar circumstances, “We thought ‘Let’s just open on Saturday for a bigger bang,’” Kotulak said.
Coincidentally, this year’s racing meet also began on Feb. 19.
Fonner Park has had an 11-week meet since the early 1980s, Kotulak said. But back then, racing was offered four days a week.