Fonner Park extends 2022 racing season

“We plan and budget for 31 days of racing because our purse money account is very tight and requires a crucially delicate balance,” he said.

But “whenever we have an opportunity to help Nebraska horse racing, we will. And so this is us pitching in for the greater good,” he said.

The last few weeks of racing, Fonner attendance usually drops off. The weather “starts to get nicer, and people have other things to do,” he said. Plus, some horsemen leave Grand Island for other tracks.

But Fonner decided it could adapt.

“Just looking at the schedule, we thought we could tolerate starting a week earlier than we typically do,” he said.

The Grand Island racing season normally begins on a Friday. But in 2022, the opening post will be on a Saturday. Because of the peculiar circumstances, “We thought ‘Let’s just open on Saturday for a bigger bang,’” Kotulak said.

Coincidentally, this year’s racing meet also began on Feb. 19.

Fonner Park has had an 11-week meet since the early 1980s, Kotulak said. But back then, racing was offered four days a week.

