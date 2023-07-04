With severe weather expected in the area, the Grand Island Fireworks Celebration at Fonner Park has been postponed to Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, organizers said the event will now be held on Wednesday. The times will remain the same, with the KRGI audio show beginning at 9:45 p.m. and fireworks setting off at 10 p.m. KRGI is available at AM 1430 and 105.5 FM on your radio dial.