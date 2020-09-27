Fonner Park hosts a full house for Aksarben Stock Show

Saturday was a busy day at Fonner Park
All three livestock barns were full of sheep, hogs and cattle.
The Five Points Bank Livestock Arena had two show rings in action for cattle and sheep. The Aurora Cooperative hog barn was busy with a hog show. Over in the Pinnacle Bank Expo, there was a trade show going on, but since all the barns were full, it also acted as the location for the poultry show.
Several thousand people were moving in and out of the livestock buildings into the show ring, including more than 1,300 young people from 14 states, who, along with their families, were at Fonner Park this weekend for the Aksarben Stock Show.
At the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena, beef superintendents Perry Schulz and Tony Long were busy coordinating the activities as youths and their show cattle shuffled in and out of the show ring throughout the day.
It was organized chaos as more than 800 cattle and their young handlers walked in and out of the show ring. There was also the Purple Ribbon Auction Saturday night, with more than a quarter of a million dollars in scholarships and awards to be presented to the participants in the 93rd annual Aksarben Stock Show.
This is the fourth year the show has been at Fonner Park since moving here from Omaha.
“It is kind of mass chaos, but we have a really good team,” Schulz said. “It takes an army.”
What made it an organized form of chaos was the young participants. In recent years, the show has been open to all youth participants to increase the show’s numbers. While the pandemic limited some of the events this year, such as the quiz bowl and the judging contest, many of the kids, Brent Heinrich of Hickman, didn’t want to miss coming to Aksarben.
“I really enjoy all the people around here,” said Heinrich, who has been coming to the Aksarben Stock Show as a contestant for many years. This is his fourth Aksarben since the event came to Grand Island in 2016.
Heinrich said there are a lot more people at the stock show this year.
“People wanted to get out this year because of the COVID and all the stuff,” he said. “There are a lot more numbers this year, with all the barns full. I really like seeing all the new people who want to come to show out here.”
Heinrich was entered in the Market Beef Show with a crossbred steer weighing more than 1,300 pounds that was born about 16 months ago. It was a critter he has been working with for a long time.
“It is a lot of work, especially in the summer, when I have a summertime job,” he said. “But I always enjoy working with him. When it comes to show day, it just means a lot more and getting first or second in class adds even more than that.”
Schulz said kids such as Heinrich work with their animals for many months. The discipline the young participants show in working with their animals on a daily basis helps to make the event go a little smoother. Also, many of the young participants, such as Heinrich, are professionals as they have been showing livestock most of their lives.
“These kids are very, very good,” he said. “That is the best teaching tool you have.”
Schulz, who showed cattle as a kid and later started working for Aksarben, said livestock shows “mean everything to these kids.”
“It shows that their hard work pays off as they enjoy it, and the camaraderie and friendships they develop with other kids,” he said.
While the youths are in the show ring, there are two judges, one who judges the animal and another who judges the youth’s showmanship abilities. The participants that showmanship judges select then come back to the show ring for a showmanship competition.
While Heinrich has been showing at Aksarben for years, this year is the first time for 10-year-old Elizabeth Skibinski of Ord to show sheep at Aksarben. Her older sister, Megan, was giving her some advice before going into the competition with her market lamb.
“I’m kind of nervous,” said Elizabeth, who has been working with her lamb since it was born in May.
While she was nervous, she also was excited to be at Aksarben for the first time and said she has met many new friends at the Fonner Park event.
Over at the poultry show Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Donna Rauert was the superintendent.
Even though they had to switch from their usual judging location in the sheep barn, Rauert said the broiler numbers for this year’s show were up, too.
“We have more broilers than last year and that is always a big plus,” she said.
There were about 37 exhibitors this year at the poultry show.
The chicken industry in Nebraska continues to grow. A new chicken slaughter plant is being built in the state. Nebraska also has a thriving layer industry.
“With a lot of state fairs and county fairs canceled this year because of the pandemic, kids really want to be involved,” Rauert said of the larger number of broilers at this year’s show.
She said all the broilers at this year’s show will go to the Salvation Army after the show to be used as part of its meal program.
Livestreaming links for the stock show are being presented by NET-TV, Rural Radio Network and off Aksarben’s website, www.showaksarben.com, which also has the show schedule for today.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.