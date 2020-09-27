Fonner Park hosts a full house for Aksarben Stock Show

“It is kind of mass chaos, but we have a really good team,” Schulz said. “It takes an army.”

What made it an organized form of chaos was the young participants. In recent years, the show has been open to all youth participants to increase the show’s numbers. While the pandemic limited some of the events this year, such as the quiz bowl and the judging contest, many of the kids, Brent Heinrich of Hickman, didn’t want to miss coming to Aksarben.

“I really enjoy all the people around here,” said Heinrich, who has been coming to the Aksarben Stock Show as a contestant for many years. This is his fourth Aksarben since the event came to Grand Island in 2016.

Heinrich said there are a lot more people at the stock show this year.

“People wanted to get out this year because of the COVID and all the stuff,” he said. “There are a lot more numbers this year, with all the barns full. I really like seeing all the new people who want to come to show out here.”

Heinrich was entered in the Market Beef Show with a crossbred steer weighing more than 1,300 pounds that was born about 16 months ago. It was a critter he has been working with for a long time.