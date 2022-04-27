 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fonner Park jockey suspended for a month

  • 0
Fonner Park racing
Courtesy/Ellis Collins

Jockey Dakota Wood, who races at Fonner Park, has been suspended for a month for failing a urine test.

The test showed the presence of THC (marijuana) in his system, according to a ruling by the Board of Stewards. That board is appointed by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.

Wood’s suspension runs April 15 through May 14. Wood, 30, appeared before the Board of Stewards at Fonner Park on April 15.

To have his Nebraska Racing and Gaming license reinstated, Wood must be professionally evaluated by a certified controlled substance counselor and produce a negative urine sample.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia says it's cutting gas to two EU nations in escalation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts