Fonner Park jockey suspended for a month

Jockey Dakota Wood, who races at Fonner Park, has been suspended for a month for failing a urine test.

The test showed the presence of THC (marijuana) in his system, according to a ruling by the Board of Stewards. That board is appointed by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.

Wood’s suspension runs April 15 through May 14. Wood, 30, appeared before the Board of Stewards at Fonner Park on April 15.

To have his Nebraska Racing and Gaming license reinstated, Wood must be professionally evaluated by a certified controlled substance counselor and produce a negative urine sample.