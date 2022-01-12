Fonner Park jogger gives horses workout indoors

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Fonner jogger allows horsemen to exercise their animals when it’s not possible to run outside. The main track, which is five-eighths of a mile, and the half-mile training track are sometimes closed because of weather or because of track conditions.

“Other times it’s used as an option for what a trainer might want to ask of his horse,” Kotulak said.

Sometimes, the trainer might want his horse to have a nice, light jog, as opposed to more energetic exercise on the outdoor tracks.

Feik keeps track of who uses the jogger and sells the tickets, which are $7 apiece.

The wheel continues to be used after the meet begins. A few trainers make use of it after the racing season ends before they head off to other tracks. This year’s Fonner Park meet ends on May 21.

Right now, trainers bring their horses to the wheel at about 7 a.m. It remains open until 11 a.m. or noon, Feik said.

On Friday morning, jockey Scott Bethke brought a horse to the exercise wheel because it was cold outside. After going round in the jogger, he planned to walk the horse for a while.