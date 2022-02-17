Fonner Park season starts Saturday; racing six days longer than usual

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak is grateful that the weather forecast is good for this weekend’s opening of Fonner’s 69th racing meet. Highs are forecast in the 50s and 60s.
“So we’re delighted with that,” Kotulak said.
He expects a sellout of more than 5,000 for Saturday’s first day of racing.
Many people are anxious for the horses to hit the track.
This time of year, people are suffering from cabin fever “and this is an opportunity for them to get out. It’s a little too early for the farmers to get into the fields or start calving,” Kotulak said.
So late February and early March are a good time for the Grand Island track.
This year’s meet will run six days longer than usual, encompassing 14 weekends instead of the normal 11. The meet will run 37 days, rather than 31, wrapping up on Saturday, May 21.
The extension was requested by the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association. In order to satisfy simulcast agreements, the Nebraska State Racing Commission requires that horse racing be scheduled at least 52 days each year in Nebraska.
Because of casino construction in Omaha and Lincoln, the NHBPA asked the Grand Island and Columbus tracks to add racing days to fulfill the 52-day requirement.
About 800 horses are at Fonner Park, which is an increase compared to last year. “And there are more coming in the next few weeks,” Kotulak said.
When Delta Downs in Louisiana finishes up its meet, some of the thoroughbreds will head this way.
Kotulak hopes there’s not another outbreak or flare-up of the coronavirus. Beyond that, his concerns are weather and staffing.
Over the course of the meet, the weather can be a double-edged sword.
“It can get so bad that we have to cancel races. It can get so nice sometimes people decide they want to go out and do yard work or golf instead of coming to the races,” he said.
Coming into the meet, Fonner feels good about its staffing level. Members of the wait staff know by now that “if they hustle, the tip money is there,” he said.
Some new bands will be playing Saturdays in the Skyline Pub. One of the groups, the Kyle Sayler Band, performs this Saturday.
Other first-time bands, coming later in the meet, will be Exit 312 and Black Top Pony.
The bands play between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays on a stage sponsored by Floor Pros.
“After the feature race, the band fires up and plays a couple songs,” Kotulak said. Then, after the final race, bands play for an hour or an hour and a half.
It’s a “fun environment” because when the race day ends at 6 p.m., many people aren’t ready to go home, Kotulak said.
They want to “have another beer or spend some more time with their friends. So they can do that on the Skyline level. It’s very popular. We get a few hundred people up there at times,” Kotulak said.
Since last year, Fonner spent more than $230,000 on roof repairs for the Big Red Barn and the R Barn. The base of the half-mile training track was graded and six inches of clay was added at a cost of $80,000.
Track announcer Steve Anderson will return for his 19th season.
David Anderson, Fonner’s 15-time leading trainer, is back with a full barn of horses, Kotulak said.
Also returning is seven-time leading jockey Jake Olesiak.
There’s an air of optimism at Fonner Park because a casino is on the way, Kotulak said.
“I was disappointed that I couldn’t offer a little purse increase for the horsemen this year,” Kotulak said.
Plans for the increase were thwarted by the extended meet. Fonner now has to allocate its purse money over a 37-day period rather than a 31-day span.
“I just wanted to show the horsemen that we’re looking out after them,” Kotulak said. “We want them to come. We want them to plan on coming, and we’re doing our best to pave a brighter path for their livelihood.”
Building the casino will increase Fonner’s purses. “I’m hopeful that in a year or two our purses will have doubled,” Kotulak said.
He hopes a temporary casino will be open by the end of the year. If things go well, it might be operating by this year’s Nebraska State Fair, or within a few weeks of the fair’s conclusion.
The temporary casino will house slightly more than 200 slot machines, compared to 600 planned in the permanent facility.
Camel, ostrich races return March 27
By Jeff Bahr
Camel and ostrich racing, a big hit in 2019, will return to Fonner Park this year on Sunday, March 27.
Four camels and five ostriches will race around the track. Together, they are known as Dinsdale Dashers.
The 2019 races drew about 11,000 people, the biggest turnout ever at Fonner Park. The camels and ostriches took two years off because of COVID-19.
Fonner Park will have more food trucks on hand for this year’s races, and will be prepared for a big crowd.
Spectators will be able to donate $1 in support of the animal of their choice. The money goes to charity. The animals are owned by Joe Hedrick.
Speaking of animals, a miniature pony called Short Stack appears on selected Sundays.
Kids love to get their photo taken with the pony, which is owned by Vicki Pflasterer of Grand Island.
Bands play every Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Skyline Pub.
Every Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning March 18, Fonner offers “Nebraska’s Most Ridiculous Happy Hour.” For $10, patrons get two 12-ounce beers, a Pizza Hut personal pizza and a complimentary $5 wager.
On Sundays, $1 hot dogs and $1 pop are available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Racegoers can buy Mexican food, including tamales and tacos, at the Fiesta Cantina Saturdays and Sundays.
Fonner’s schedule also includes a Hat and Bowtie Contest May 7, which is Kentucky Derby Day.
April 16 will be Runza Family Day, with Equitable Bank T-Rex Racing.
People can bring their dogs to the racetrack for Fonner Bark Racing on April 24.