Fonner Park season starts Saturday; racing six days longer than usual

About 800 horses are at Fonner Park, which is an increase compared to last year. “And there are more coming in the next few weeks,” Kotulak said.

When Delta Downs in Louisiana finishes up its meet, some of the thoroughbreds will head this way.

Kotulak hopes there’s not another outbreak or flare-up of the coronavirus. Beyond that, his concerns are weather and staffing.

Over the course of the meet, the weather can be a double-edged sword.

“It can get so bad that we have to cancel races. It can get so nice sometimes people decide they want to go out and do yard work or golf instead of coming to the races,” he said.

Coming into the meet, Fonner feels good about its staffing level. Members of the wait staff know by now that “if they hustle, the tip money is there,” he said.

Some new bands will be playing Saturdays in the Skyline Pub. One of the groups, the Kyle Sayler Band, performs this Saturday.

Other first-time bands, coming later in the meet, will be Exit 312 and Black Top Pony.