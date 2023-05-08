The Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association will host its 86th annual Nebraska Fire Schools from May 19 to 21 at Fonner Park and other sites around Ground Island.
Volunteer firefighters from around the state will gather to take classes in firemanship, fire investigation, rescue, fire safety, leadership, officer training, fire prevention, emergency medical services and more.
In addition to the association’s board and Fire School Committee, other organizations taking part include the State Fire Marshall’s, Training Division, Nebraska State Forest Service, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and others.
For more information visit nsvfa.org/nebraska-fire-school or contact the association at 402-761-2211 and/or email staff@nsvfa.org.