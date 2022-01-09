Fonner Park waiting for Legislature's final approval so temporary casino construction can start

Once the Legislature gives final approval to gaming in Nebraska, a new temporary gaming facility could be open within four months at Fonner Park.
The Nebraska Legislature has to act on the rules and regulations for the operation of casinos in Nebraska. That passage might come later this month or possibly by the end of February, said Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak. He hopes it won’t take any longer than that.
When the regulations are approved, construction will begin on a temporary casino on the north side of the Fonner Park in the western third of the campground.
That facility could be built in four months, Kotulak said..
On Dec. 17, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved rules for casinos at the state’s horse racing tracks. The rules still must be reviewed by Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. A bill also must be passed in the Legislature, Kotulak said.
“At this point, while the pace has not been as fast as some would have liked, I am very satisfied with the pace of where we are right now,” he said.
Organizers actually “had plans in place to start in December until we realized” that “we were going too fast for what was actually happening and what wasn’t happening,” Kotulak said.
Once the necessary events occur, “then we are poised to start construction with Mother Nature then being one of the largest obstacles,” Kotulak said.
Last April, Elite Casino Resorts, based in Iowa, was chosen as Fonner Park’s casino partner. As such, it will construct and manage the $100 million Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park.
The temporary building will be used during the two years the casino and resort are being constructed.
Kotulak says the temporary casino will be comfortable. “It’s going to be the most beautiful metal structure you’ve seen with neon and plush carpet and chairs and parking. It will be gorgeous — as gorgeous as a metal structure can be.”
Fonner Park wants casino guests to have a good feeling while the permanent facility is being constructed, he said.
The permanent facility will include a casino gaming floor, hotel and attached parking garage.
Chief Industries is “involved in the construction process” but will not actually be the contractor, Kotulak said.
Kotulak had hoped that gaming could be offered before the end of this year’s racing meet, but that now seems unlikely. “I would say that’s 20-to-1 at this point,” he said.
Fonner Park had considered installing gaming machines on a temporary basis in its grandstand concourse. But Fonner officials realized they “did not want to push out the important events” that take place in the concourse, such as car shows, craft shows and the State Fair’s static exhibits. “Those are very important to Fonner Park and Grand Island,” Kotulak said.
Plus, more goes into the development and construction of a casino facility than the public realizes. “So just putting in a few slot machines in a quarter of a facility for three months while you build another facility just won’t cut it.”
The horsemen who use the campground have been moved to the remaining two-thirds, Kotulak said.
Sharon Haselhoff of Elite Casino Resorts said the company is “just being respectful” of Nebraska officials while the process unfolds.
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission “has had a very thorough approach on how they’ve done things and we are just ready for that next step — once it’s there,” Haselhoff said.
In the meantime, Elite has been working on its plans for the temporary and permanent facilities at Grand Island.
Haselhoff is general manager of Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort at Larchwood, Iowa, near Sioux Falls, S.D. As a regional vice president of Elite Casino Resorts, she will oversee the Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park.
As it stands now, Nebraska casino operators must pay a $1 million fee for a 20-year license. Haselhoff said that amount, as well as other stipulations, could possibly change before the Legislature gives its final approval.