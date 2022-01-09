Fonner Park waiting for Legislature's final approval so temporary casino construction can start

Once the Legislature gives final approval to gaming in Nebraska, a new temporary gaming facility could be open within four months at Fonner Park.

The Nebraska Legislature has to act on the rules and regulations for the operation of casinos in Nebraska. That passage might come later this month or possibly by the end of February, said Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak. He hopes it won’t take any longer than that.

When the regulations are approved, construction will begin on a temporary casino on the north side of the Fonner Park in the western third of the campground.

That facility could be built in four months, Kotulak said..

On Dec. 17, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved rules for casinos at the state’s horse racing tracks. The rules still must be reviewed by Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. A bill also must be passed in the Legislature, Kotulak said.

“At this point, while the pace has not been as fast as some would have liked, I am very satisfied with the pace of where we are right now,” he said.