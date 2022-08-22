Fonner race meet will again be extended

For the second year in a row, Fonner Park's race meet will run longer than usual next year.

Racing will begin on Friday, Feb. 10. Fonner's racing also began two weekends earlier than normal this year. The reason is the same: Fonner Park is being a good team player.

The Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association "has asked us to help out by running additional race dates" to help the other tracks in the state," said Fonner chief executive officer Chris Kotulak. Casino construction prevents the other tracks from holding races as often as they normally do.

In Nebraska, races are required to be run 52 days a year.

Normally, Fonner's race meet lasts 31 days. The meet will run 37 days in 2023, just as it did this year.

Fonner is pleased to assist the Nebraska HBPA and the state's thoroughbred industry, Kotulak said.

"It's more days than we need to offer, but if it's something that is beneficial to the industry (and if) we can help out again, we're happy to do that," he said.