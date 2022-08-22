 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fonner race meet will again be extended

  • 0
080822-gii-news-fonnerracing-file-p1.JPG

Caleb On the Go, ridden by Jake Olesiak, won the Buzz Bar Stakes earlier this year at Fonner Park. (File Independent/ Ellis Collins)

 Ellis Collins

For the second year in a row, Fonner Park's race meet will run longer than usual next year.

Racing will begin on Friday, Feb. 10. Fonner's racing also began two weekends earlier than normal this year. The reason is the same: Fonner Park is being a good team player.

The Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association "has asked us to help out by running additional race dates" to help the other tracks in the state," said Fonner chief executive officer Chris Kotulak. Casino construction prevents the other tracks from holding races as often as they normally do.

In Nebraska, races are required to be run 52 days a year.

Normally, Fonner's race meet lasts 31 days. The meet will run 37 days in 2023, just as it did this year.

Fonner is pleased to assist the Nebraska HBPA and the state's thoroughbred industry, Kotulak said.

People are also reading…

"It's more days than we need to offer, but if it's something that is beneficial to the industry (and if) we can help out again, we're happy to do that," he said. 

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tourists can now stay at drug lord Pablo Escobar's former Mexican mansion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts