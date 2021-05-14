Fonner sees increase in parimutuel handle for 2021 season

Coming off a successful extended season in 2020, Fonner Park continued that success in 2021, says Fonner Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak.

The Grand Island horse track concluded its 2021 meet with an on-track mutuel handle of more than $4.65 million. Compared to 2019, the track’s last full season, Fonner was up 19% in the parimutuel handle of Fonner Park guests betting on Fonner races.

In 2020, Fonner racing was closed to the public after the first four weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, Fonner in 2021 rode the wave of “an unprecedented 2020 extended season of thoroughbred horse racing.”

The handle for out-of-state wagers on Fonner Park in 2021 was roughly $15.5 million, an increase of 447% compared to $2.8 million in 2019. The overall national horse racing industry handle was up approximately 12% for March and April, but Fonner Park was up 19% on-track.

“This year I spent extra on marketing to the horse players across the nation who got exposed to Fonner Park last year during the pandemic. I wanted to remind them that we were back and still a good bet,” Kotulak says in the release.

