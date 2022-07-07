Fonner would be managing partner of an Ogallala racetrack casino

If a casino and racetrack are built down the road in more ways than one, Grand Island’s Fonner Park will be managing partner of that facility.

In late June, the Ogallala City Council and Keith County Board of Commissioners supported the idea of a $100 million resort complex that would be built with the involvement of Elite Casino Resorts, Kehl Management and Fonner Park.

Elite Casino Resorts, based in Iowa, is the casino partner for the planned Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park. Elite Casino Resorts is owned by the Kehl family.

Elite invited Fonner to be involved in a casino-racetrack project in the Ogallala area, said Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak.

If there is to be an additional race track license “granted in Nebraska years down the road, I would expect that to be in either North Platte or Ogallala,” Kotulak said Wednesday. “And Ogallala makes abundantly more sense of a location than North Platte because of all of their tourism that they generate from eastern Colorado.”

Kotulak noted that the granting of another Nebraska race track license is far from a certainty, and might not happen anytime soon.

But Elite Casino Resorts CEO Dan Kehl asked if Fonner Park would like to be the racetrack managing partner if an application is approved for Ogallala.

The members of Fonner’s executive board agreed. “We talked about it and they agreed to that idea,” Kotulak said.

In speaking to Nebraska legislators and other decision-makers in the past, Kotulak stressed the importance of prohibiting another racetrack casino within a 150-mile radius of Fonner Park.

Ogallala, he noted, is beyond that 150-mile limit. So he doesn’t feel that he’s backtracking on his earlier comments.

The distance between Grand Island and Ogallala is 195 miles. North Platte is 146 miles from Grand Island.

The 150-mile limit is important, Kotulak said.

“There’s no way we can reach the goals that we set out to do with the Grand Island Casino Resort if there are other casinos cutting into our market,” he said. “And we want to have a resort here, not just a metal building with slot machines.”

Dan Kehl shares Kotulak’s belief that if a casino racetrack is built in western Nebraska, “it sure makes sense that it would be Ogallala, not North Platte,” Kotulak said.

Huge numbers of Coloradoans flock each summer to the Ogallala area, which is home to Lake McConaughy.

Kotulak was in Ogallala recently, “and that is really a cute, charming town that’s heading in the right direction with things,” he said.

As it stands now, Elite Casino Resorts envisions a casino-racetrack resort similar in size to the one planned for Grand Island.

If thoroughbreds were to race in Keith County, Kotulak doesn’t know what time of the year that might happen.

“We’d have to figure out a way that it would complement the Nebraska throroughbred racing calendar,” he said.

For decades, Nebraska racetracks combined to offer thoroughbred racing 10 months out of the year, Kotulak said.

On June 28, representatives of Elite Casino Resorts, joined by Kotulak, submitted its application in Lincoln for a Nebraska gaming license for Fonner Park. The application materials filled three boxes. The application was accompanied by a check for $1 million. A Nebraska casino operators’ license costs $5 million for a five-year duration. That amount consists of an initial $1 million payment due at the time of application and $1 million paid annually for the license term.

A key step in the process for Grand Island would be a provisional license granted by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said Sharon Haselhoff, a regional vice president for Elite Casino Resorts.

On June 28 and 29, after submitting the gaming application for Fonner Park, Kotulak and Elite Casino representatives traveled to Keith County to make presentations about the proposed Ogallala casino and racetrack.

In April of 2021, Fonner announced that Elite Casino Resorts had been selected casino partner for Fonner Park. Elite Casino will build and operate the hotel and casino.