Fonner's stable area, training track open Thursday

Horse training activity will begin this week in anticipation of Fonner Park’s 70th anniversary season.

Fonner’s training track will open on Thursday, the same day the stable area will open to horses with allotted stalls. Beginning Friday, the Fonner jogger device used for exercising horses will be operational based on demand.

The main track will open on Dec. 15. The race meet runs from Feb. 10 to May 6.

In his welcome to horsemen for the 2023 meet, Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak wrote he was pleased to announce a 5% purse increase.

“Yes, I know that is small potatoes but based on the poor 2022 season we had (based on decreased revenue due to the EHV-1 outbreak) this is the best we can offer — for now,” Kotulak wrote. Frankly, without the purse subsidy from the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, “we would offer less,” he wrote.

EHV-1, a type of equine herpes, was discovered in Fonner Park’s Barn R in March.

In an interview, Kotulak said the equine herpes dealt a financial blow to Fonner’s 2022 meet.

More than 100 horses “either didn’t race during the EHV-1 outbreak while we were trying to contain it, or did not come to Fonner Park because the owners and trainers of those horses were aware of the outbreak” and didn’t want to bring their horses into the area where the virus was present.

The fewer horses that are running in a race, the less money people bet, Kotulak said. People bet significantly less on a six- or seven-horse field than they do on a race with nine or 10 horses.

The equine herpes was discovered about five weeks into the meet. “And we never recovered after that, so that was hurtful to us,” Kotulak said.

But Kotulak wrote in his letter to horsemen that he considers the 2023 meet to be “our Light at the End of the Tunnel Season. We return with a slight purse increase, but with large hope and expectations of full casino operations as something we can finally see and realize. This year and the years to come remain crucial in attracting horsemen with competitive purse money. Without profits derived from our casino partners, Elite Casino Resorts, LLC, there simply would be no light or hope.

“I continue to make horses, horsemen, horseplayers and staff my primary priority,” he wrote. “We have purchased a new conditioner harrow to provide the best maintenance of our racing and training surfaces and have made facility upgrades for the care and comfort of all.”

The harrow, which cost $21,000, helps maintain the uniformity of the racing surface, he said.

“Fonner Park is an old, proper racetrack that is appreciated by many for what it is and what it provides, so it is key that we invest all we can afford to maintain expectations,” Kotulak wrote.

In the interview, Kotulak said that horses from Lincoln Race Course will be housed at Fonner Park after the Grand Island meet.

The Lincoln Race Course plans to have eight days of racing.

The Lincoln track doesn’t have a place for horses to be stabled and trained. “So they’ll be here at Fonner in June, after our racing season ends,” Kotulak said.