Food & games also 'on tap': Prairie Pride Brewing Co. expands business in Railside

In the game room, there are darts, cornhole, pool, golf and many other games to allow for a night of fun for friends and couples gathering at Prairie Pride.

“People complain there is nothing to do in Grand Island,” Briner said. “We wanted to create something for the people that don’t go to breweries. We want to attract to whole new crowd of people and give them something to do here.”

He said the game room also allows them a space for special events, such as a private party, birthday party, wedding reception, reunion or anniversary.

The game room opened in early August.

Also, Briner said they are constantly adding to their selection of beers. In their Tap Room they offer 16 different types of beers. That selection is always growing as Briner continues experimenting with new types and flavors of beer.

“We are constantly making new beers,” he said. “For instance, hard seltzer has been very popular lately. People have really been drinking a lot of that.”

Briner said they are also going to start partnering with Zabuni Specialty Coffee of Grand Island to offer a coffee selection.