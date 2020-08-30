Food & games also 'on tap': Prairie Pride Brewing Co. expands business in Railside

Prairie Pride Brewing Co., 115 E. South Front St. in Grand Island’s Railside District, has recently expanded its services to offer food and a gaming room to its customers.
Prairie Pride opened in 2016. It is owned by Alex Briner, who is the brew master; Amos Anson; Brad Shearer, who operates the Tap Room; and Phil Cahoy.
Briner was in the construction business before becoming Prairie Pride’s brew master.
“Making beer had been a hobby of mine,” he said. “I was a home brewer and I never thought I would actually own a brewery.”
Then came the opportunity to become a part of Prairie Pride.
Up until this year, Prairie Pride was a brewery and a Tap Room. Its prime venture is making beer, but they also wanted to add to the services they offer their customers.
Over the four years they have been open, Briner said, they have expanded their brewery in several ways.
“But we always heard that we needed to add food, but we were so focused on our beer that we didn’t find the time to really get behind the idea and put it into action,” he said.
During the height of the COVID-19 shutdown, business slowed. Briner said they were able to use that time to look at ways to improve the business.
They first implemented a menu that put an emphasis on barbecue, including pulled pork, brisket and brats. They also offer a line of nacho appetizers. The barbecue sauce is made from Prairie Pride beer and was developed by co-owner Amos Anson. They also have a “Burger Night” where they grill hamburgers on their deck.
“We had to learn to adapt to this pandemic,” Briner said. “People have been really receptive to our food.”
Because they operated a Tap Room, the public health directives closing down bars impacted them.
As restaurants began to slowly open, Briner said, “We needed to get open.”
That is when they added their kitchen.
“We installed the whole kitchen over the course of a weekend,” he said. “We created a menu. By the time they (public health officials) decided to allow restaurants to open, we were ready.”
As the Tap Room opened and they began to start serving food, Briner said, they worked on their game room.
“We wanted a place for people to come and play games,” he said.
They took a storage area and converted it. That doubled the floor space of the business and allowed them to spread people out more.
Like with the Tap Room, the game room also keeps the authentic look of the old downtown building with its red brick, old-timey look.
In the game room, there are darts, cornhole, pool, golf and many other games to allow for a night of fun for friends and couples gathering at Prairie Pride.
“People complain there is nothing to do in Grand Island,” Briner said. “We wanted to create something for the people that don’t go to breweries. We want to attract to whole new crowd of people and give them something to do here.”
He said the game room also allows them a space for special events, such as a private party, birthday party, wedding reception, reunion or anniversary.
The game room opened in early August.
Also, Briner said they are constantly adding to their selection of beers. In their Tap Room they offer 16 different types of beers. That selection is always growing as Briner continues experimenting with new types and flavors of beer.
“We are constantly making new beers,” he said. “For instance, hard seltzer has been very popular lately. People have really been drinking a lot of that.”
Briner said they are also going to start partnering with Zabuni Specialty Coffee of Grand Island to offer a coffee selection.
He said the pandemic was an incentive for them to expand their business and provide for a viable future. Plans are already in the works to expand their menu and beer production.
“We had to adapt in order to overcome this pandemic,” Briner said. “In many ways the pandemic has been bad for us, but we saw an opportunity to expand our business and make it bigger and better.”
To learn more about Prairie Pride Brewing Company, visit its website at www.prairiepridebrewery.com / or call 308-850-5375.
Prairie Pride Brewing Co. is from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.