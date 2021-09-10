 Skip to main content
Food pantries coming up this Saturday
Mobile food pantry Saturday at College Park

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island is set for Saturday at College Park.

The food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. at 3180 Highway 34.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, enter on Tech Drive. The best time to arrive is between 9:30 a.m. and noon. It is requested that people not arrive before 7:30.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements, but basic information on the households receiving the food will be collected. Volunteers will put one box of food in each vehicle’s trunk or backseat.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland at Omaha.

This is the regular second Saturday food pantry previously held at the Grand Island Utilities building.

Merrick County food bank to be at fairgrounds

CENTRAL CITY — The August Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church will be Saturday at the Merrick County Fairgrounds.

The food distribution will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. at 1780 Fairgrounds Road.

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.

