Food Truck Faceoff drives Grand Island Senior High classmates to collaborate

Tristen Gardner’s Grand Island Senior High food and nutrition students competed in the second year of Gardner’s Food Truck Faceoff.

The event, in its second year, pits teams of classmates against one another to see who would have the most profitable food truck — and tasty food.

“They put together their business plan, and they complete a financial analysis,” Gardner explained.

The students price the item they will sell from their “truck” (chosen from a list of recipes).

“I feel like this project really helps them to understand where the food comes from, and that we have to pay for it,” Gardner said. “They’re thinking strategically about the things that they put on their grocery list, because they want it to be cost effective, but also quality.”

Thursday one of Gardner’s sections opened their stations for business, having a set amount of time to bake before customers came in.

Those customers included family, friends and GISH faculty and staff. Each received a ticket at the door, then doled out tickets based on which food they liked the best.

“The next time (the students) come to class, we will subtract their startup cost from the revenue that they bring in today with their tickets,” Gardner said. “Whoever makes the most profit is the winner.”

Managing time was a challenge for many students, Gardner said.

“We do have a practice run, where they get to practice their recipe and just think about, ‘OK, by this time, we have to have our stuff ready to go so that we can serve our customers,’ which helps them a ton.”

Teammates Belann Jimenez, a GISH sophomore, and Destiny Martinez, a junior, said their team benefited from the practice time.

The most challenging thing about the project, according to Martinez, “was the timing. We had to work in our time, figure out what to do and how to manage the time.”

Like many classroom group projects, the Food Truck Faceoff required a lot of teamwork, but this time in a more unique setting.

“There’s a lot of different personalities, a lot of different ideas,” Gardner said of her classes’ groups of four. “They get some really good practice with conflict resolution and just being accepting of others, but also learning how to voice their own opinions if they feel stuck.

“It’s so fun to hear them communicating well with one another and figuring out how to use their time wisely ... being strategic about their business plan.”

That includes clever sales strategies. Gardner said one group had an idea that really stuck out.

“I had one group (who) slashed their price and make it look like it was on sale. It was two tickets all the time, but they put a slash through three tickets.

“I was like, ‘Well, that’s a strategy.’”

Recipes were varied; students could either stick to the recipe they chose, or add a little extra … flavor.

Gardner’s students made foodstuff like chicken pot pies and pretzels. Many students, she said, decided to bake something sweet.

Jimenez and Martinez’s team decided to bake Cinnamon Crumble Pizza.

Jimenez explained:

“Basically, it’s like a regular pizza but, instead of putting (on) the toppings of a pizza, after we laid down our pastry — like our bread for the pizza — we laid down butter, and then we put a cinnamon sugar topping on it. Then we made a crumble with flour, butter, cinnamon and sugar. We put that on top and we baked it for 10 minutes.”

Jimenez and Martinez both said their group’s item turned out so well, they would consider making it again.

It takes about eight class sessions for each group of students to prepare for the faceoff, culminating in the main event – setting up their stations, baking their creations and being ready to serve customers within a set amount of time.

Students were to invite their parents and another person important to them in their life. Gardner sent out invitations to GISH’s staff and teachers.

“Any of the office staff, any of our custodians, anybody is welcome to come,” Gardner said. “Then sometimes my friends and family stop by as well.”

By the end of that class session, some of the vendors had quickly run out of items. By Monday, Gardner said, tickets will be counted and the winners announced.