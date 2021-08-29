Football and the State Fair: A hunt for normalcy

Yet, I have to shake my head and worry about the future of humanity when I see headlines like “FDA warns against using horse dewormer to fight COVID-19 as medication sells out.”

You never before would have expected the official U.S. FDA account to tweet: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

Somehow that made the warnings about the Tik Tok milk crate challenge seem old-fashioned and quaint at the same time.

And if it wasn’t COVID in the news, it was Afghanistan.

When it concerns the United States’ involvement in that nation, it seems that “no news is good news” has been standard for decades.

It’s been bad news for the past month since the Taliban took over. The Kabul airport attack last week was just the latest.

And, yet, too many people seem to prefer to use Afghanistan as a political football to spike against the other side when this current situation has been developed during the past 20 years while there was nearly equal time between Republicans and Democrats occupying the White House.

While it isn’t good to ignore everything going on, it also isn’t healthy to focus on the bad things 24/7.