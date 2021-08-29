Football and the State Fair: A hunt for normalcy

I almost can envision the movie trailer now.
Cut the dramatic music and the deep male voiceover ...
Cue up scenes from the Nebraska State Fair.
People eating delicious food monstrosities that can only be developed by the deep-fat-fried minds of evil geniuses.
Show a montage of terrified and thrilled faces as they spin, twirl and zoom around the carnival rides.
Quickly cut away when it becomes apparent that someone ate one of those food monstrosities way too closely to getting onto one of those rides.
Show tractors, 4-H displays, concerts, bands marching, ice cream.
Quickly cut to a close-up of a cow’s face.
Then switch over music and start showing Huskers fans watching the season opener against Illinois.
Show the agony, the excitement — all the emotions involved in the current state of the Huskers, where you never know what you’ll get. That saying “you get what you get and you don’t throw a fit” doesn’t apply when it comes to sports fans.
As the montage ends after speeding up rapidly, have the voiceover repeat the words that appear on the screen: “Fall 2021: A Hunt for Normalcy.”
It was almost easy to pretend that things are close to normal this weekend. The Nebraska State Fair was in full swing and looking more like it did two years ago, pre-pandemic.
Football season kicked off at its normal spot on the calendar — well, a week early for the Huskers with a Week 0 game that was moved from Ireland to Illinois.
Hopefully, people were/are able to get out and safely enjoy the unofficial penultimate weekend of summer before Labor Day arrives.
This weekend provides a 48-hour opportunity to escape from the real world because — spoiler — the news has been rather depressing lately.
The COVID-19 pandemic rages on along with the mask/vax debates that are largely decided by political party.
It’s easy to find scary trends. Reports of hospitals being pushed to the brink in places like Waco, Texas.
There was the news of a large number of cases in the North Platte school district, which led one medical official to state, “We’re drowning.” North Platte schools in the middle of last week reported 36 positive cases and 392 exposures.
But then there are the things that don’t make news. Sporting events and many major concerts continue at full capacity with no reports of any leading to large COVID outbreaks.
Yet, I have to shake my head and worry about the future of humanity when I see headlines like “FDA warns against using horse dewormer to fight COVID-19 as medication sells out.”
You never before would have expected the official U.S. FDA account to tweet: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”
Somehow that made the warnings about the Tik Tok milk crate challenge seem old-fashioned and quaint at the same time.
And if it wasn’t COVID in the news, it was Afghanistan.
When it concerns the United States’ involvement in that nation, it seems that “no news is good news” has been standard for decades.
It’s been bad news for the past month since the Taliban took over. The Kabul airport attack last week was just the latest.
And, yet, too many people seem to prefer to use Afghanistan as a political football to spike against the other side when this current situation has been developed during the past 20 years while there was nearly equal time between Republicans and Democrats occupying the White House.
While it isn’t good to ignore everything going on, it also isn’t healthy to focus on the bad things 24/7.
So, if you didn’t get your fill of fair and football this weekend to escape, there is good news. You can have another opportunity next weekend.
Take advantage of it. The bad news of the real world will be waiting for you afterward.
