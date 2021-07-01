Football is the focus of casino sports betting

A bill approved by the Nebraska Legislature earlier this year allows wagering on sporting events at racetracks in the state. The bill, LB561, prohibits wagering on high school sports and bans betting on Nebraska college teams when they are playing inside the state.

It also prohibits using credit cards to place bets.

Before placing a bet, inexperienced sports gamblers need to study up on it, Wilson said. Many people don’t know about parlays and other elements of the game.

“The great thing about it is we do have an app that you can have on your phone,” he said.

In order to use that app, you have to make sure you have money in your account, Wilson said.

If you’re interested, the Elite Sports Betting app does not work in Nebraska. But it will once you cross into Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Members of the Kehl family, who founded Elite Casino Resorts, are strong advocates of sports betting.

Dan Kehl, the company’s chief executive officer, helped lead the charge in 2019 to change legislation allowing for sports wagering in Iowa.