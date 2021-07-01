Football is the focus of casino sports betting

DAVENPORT, Iowa — At the Rhythm City Casino Resort, most of the betting action on sporting events takes place during football season.
The NBA playoffs receive some attention from bettors, but most of the betting activity takes place on Saturdays and Sundays during the fall.
At the Davenport casino, sports gamblers place their bets at the Draft Day Sports Lounge, which is also a full-service restaurant and bar.
Many people place bets on Iowa Hawkeyes football, or on NFL games the next day.
“Sports betting is very popular,” says Thomas Wilson, who manages the Draft Day sports lounge. Some patrons bet on Wisconsin sports, because the Dairy State is only 70 miles away.
Rhythm City is owned by Iowa-based Elite Casino Resorts, the same company that will build and operate the Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park.
It’s not yet certain that people will be able to bet on sporting events at the Grand Island casino. But materials handed out at the April announcement indicated the facility will have a sports book with food and beverages.
People from all walks of life bet on athletic contests, Wilson said.
One of the constitutional amendments approved by Nebraska voters last November legalized all forms of games of chance at licensed Nebraska horse racing tracks.
A bill approved by the Nebraska Legislature earlier this year allows wagering on sporting events at racetracks in the state. The bill, LB561, prohibits wagering on high school sports and bans betting on Nebraska college teams when they are playing inside the state.
It also prohibits using credit cards to place bets.
Before placing a bet, inexperienced sports gamblers need to study up on it, Wilson said. Many people don’t know about parlays and other elements of the game.
“The great thing about it is we do have an app that you can have on your phone,” he said.
In order to use that app, you have to make sure you have money in your account, Wilson said.
If you’re interested, the Elite Sports Betting app does not work in Nebraska. But it will once you cross into Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Members of the Kehl family, who founded Elite Casino Resorts, are strong advocates of sports betting.
Dan Kehl, the company’s chief executive officer, helped lead the charge in 2019 to change legislation allowing for sports wagering in Iowa.
After the bill was passed, Kehl created the Elite Sportsbook, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elite Casino Resorts, to operate retail and online sportsbooks.
Wilson, by the way, is familiar with Nebraska. For 10 years, he was a manager at Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs. His wife’s grandmother lived in Shelton.
Jay Rood is the chief risk officer for Bet.Works. He and his staff manage the Elite Sportsbook daily trading operation. He began his career in 1993 with MGM Resorts as a sports book ticket writer at MGM Grand Las Vegas.
A brochure handed out at the Davenport casino explains the intricacies of point spreads, teasers, money lines and progressive parlays. In that booklet, Rood gives advice for first-time sports bettors. He shares sports betting advice “to make the experience of betting and watching games a fun and exciting activity for all levels” of sports betting enthusiasts.
You can also pick up a brochure called “Gambling Responsibly.”
One of the rules listed is “Don’t think of gambling as a way to make money. Gambling establishments are businesses that want to make money. So their games are designed to make more money than they pay out.”
“Always gamble with money you can afford to lose” is another bit of guidance.
Other tips include: don’t chase your losses, set a money and time limit and don’t gamble when you’re depressed or upset. The final one is to leave your credit cards at home.